Ticket sales for the Qatar 2022 World Cup have started: prices and how to buy them

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Al Bayt stadium, built for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer championship, during a stadium tour in Al Khor, north of Doha, Qatar December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

The countdown begins for the dispute of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, the most anticipated event by soccer fans from all over the planet that will be played from November 21 al Dec. 18. This Wednesday at 13:00 Doha (10:00 GMT), the presentation phase of ticket requests, with a wide variety of options and reduced prices mainly for local residents and migrant workers.

Until the February 8thApplications may be submitted on the official website of the FIFA during this first window, without being relevant the date on which the requests are sent, since all the requested tickets will be assigned once the phase is over. In the event that the demand exceeds the supply available for the national or international market, the tickets will be awarded by random selection.

All requesting fans will receive a communication before the next March 8, where they will be informed if their request has been partially or completely accepted –or even if it has been rejected– and they will be given further instructions to continue with the process. procedure for paying assigned tickets.

World Cup organizers have predicted that up to 1.2 million visitors will arrive in Qatar (Photo: REUTERS)

According to the policy implemented by the FIFA, similar to the one that took place in the last three previous editions of the World Cup (Russia 2018, Brazil 2014 and South Africa 2010), a special price category for residents of the host country and migrant workers, who will be able to purchase tickets from as little as 11 dollars. As for ordinary fans, they will pay about $69 for individual matches and a ticket to the final could cost up to $1,607.

They can also be request tickets to follow a certain team, tickets for four different stadiums on consecutive days or tickets for special sectors in the stadiums. Payment is made with Credit cards international once they are awarded.

Before the draw Qatar World Cup 2022which will take place on Friday April 1st, it is planned that fans will have a second chance to get tickets during a sales phase on a first come, first serve basis. After the draw, the next phases of sale, which will include additional products: supporter tickets, for those who want to sit next to the other fans of their team; and follower conditionals, for which book a ticket for one of your team’s possible matches in the knockout rounds including the grand final.

Given the short distances between the stadiums, Qatar will give fans the opportunity to attend more than one game a day during the early stages of the competition. In the ticket sales phase that will start after the draw, fans will be able to register for more than one daily meeting, but they cannot be consecutive.

The draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup will take place on Friday, April 1 (Photo: REUTERS)

In order for the fans to take advantage of this world, the FIFA elected lower income limits per household that were in force at previous World Cups. Now the same household can acquire up to six tickets per game and a total of 60 tickets in the entire competition. ”This is a World Cup for Qatar, for the region and for the world, so the types of tickets presented today respond to FIFA’s goal of bringing the beautiful game to as many fans around the planet as possible”, he claimed Fatma Samoura, FIFA Secretary General.

For this World Cup it will be mandatory to enter the country the Hay’ya Card (Fan ID), access to the stadiums (along with the compulsory ticket) and, among other advantages, travel for free on match days. FIFA and the Qatari government have not yet announced what the health guidelines on the COVID-19 pandemic will be. COVID-19.

“All attendees must follow the travel guidance from qatari authorities and the guidelines of Qatar Ministry of Health. Before the start of the competition, full information on the security measures against the pandemic will be communicated. FIFA.

The organizers have predicted that they will reach 1.2 million visitors to encourage those 32 teams, while the variant Omicron continues to wreak havoc in many countries. They have been built seven furlongs and one has been reformed, but as there won’t be enough hotels, some fans may have to stay on cruise ships or residences for the event.

(With information from EFE – AFP)

KEEP READING:

FIFA raffled off the new playoff keys for the Qatar World Cup: against whom will the qualifier for the South American Qualifiers play

The six records that Lionel Messi could beat in the 2022 Qatar World Cup

The myth of the stadium that hosted the first World Cup, between miracles, ghosts and doubts about its future