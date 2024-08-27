Tieghan Gerard Net Worth 2024- Career, Husband, Age, Height, and …

Tieghan Gerard is a bright star in the food world. She started a blog called Half Baked Harvest in 2012 when she was 19. She’s a famous food blogger, cookbook writer, and social media star. Tieghan makes yummy recipes that look great in photos. Her food is creative but easy to make at home. Let’s learn more about this kitchen whiz!

Who is Tieghan Gerard?

Tieghan Gerard was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 15, 1993. She grew up in a big family with seven brothers and sisters. As a kid, Tieghan loved to cook for her family. She would make dinner because her dad, who usually cooked, often made late meals.

When Tieghan was a teen, her family moved to Silverthorne, Colorado. She finished high school early and even got a college degree simultaneously! Then, she tried going to a fashion school in Los Angeles. But she missed home and came back to Colorado after only three months.

In 2012, Tieghan started her food blog, Half Baked Harvest. She wanted to share the meals she made for her family. The blog became super popular! People loved Tieghan’s tasty recipes and pretty food photos. She’s been posting new recipes almost every day since she started.

Attribute Details Full Name Tieghan Gerard Date of Birth September 15, 1993 Place of Birth Cleveland, Ohio Current Residence Silverthorne, Colorado Age (as of 2024) 30 years old Height Not specified Physique Thin, active lifestyle Family Seven siblings (One brother is Red Gerard, Olympic snowboarder) Education Finished high school early; briefly attended fashion school in Los Angeles Relationship Status Not publicly disclosed

Where is Tieghan Gerard Now?

Right now, Tieghan lives in Colorado, close to her family. She works from a studio next to her house, cooking all her yummy recipes and taking the beautiful food photos you see online.

Tieghan is busy running her Half-Baked Harvest empire. She writes cookbooks, posts on social media, and even sells her candles! She also works with big companies to create unique recipes and content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tieghan Gerard (@halfbakedharvest)

Age and Physique

Tieghan Gerard is 30 years old (as of 2024). She was born in 1993, so she’s still pretty young for all she’s accomplished!

Tieghan is known for being thin. Some people have wondered about this. But Tieghan says it’s because she works hard and has some anxiety issues. She’s always moving around in the kitchen and doesn’t sit still much!

Personal Life and Relationships

Tieghan keeps her personal life pretty private. We know she’s close to her big family. One of her brothers, Red Gerard, is even an Olympic snowboarder!

Tieghan doesn’t share much about romantic relationships. She seems to focus most of her time and energy on her work with Half Baked Harvest.

Professional Career

Tieghan’s career has been on fire since she started Half Baked Harvest in 2012. Here are some big wins:

She’s written three cookbooks. Two of them were New York Times Best Sellers!

Tieghan has a substantial following on social media. On Instagram alone, she has over 4 million fans.

She sends out a daily email newsletter to 700,000 people.

Big stores like Anthropologie have sold her cookbooks.

Tieghan works with famous brands to create unique recipes and content.

In 2023, she partnered with Home Chef, a meal kit delivery service, and in 2024, she held a pop-up event at a fancy restaurant in California.

Net Worth and Salary

It’s hard to know exactly how much money Tieghan makes. But some people guess her net worth is around $5 million. That’s a lot of dough!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tieghan Gerard (@halfbakedharvest)

Tieghan makes money in different ways:

Her popular blog with lots of visitors

Selling cookbooks

Working with big brands

Her newsletter and social media accounts

Source of Income Details Estimated Net Worth (2024) Approximately $5 million Main Revenue Streams Blog, Cookbooks, Brand Collaborations, Newsletter Additional Ventures Candle Line, Social Media Partnerships

We don’t know her exact salary, but it’s likely pretty big with all these income streams!

Company Details and Investments

Half Baked Harvest is Tieghan’s leading company. It’s more than just a blog now – it’s a real business. Tieghan has a small team helping her run things:

She has four full-time workers and two part-time helpers.

Her mom, Jen, runs the Half-Baked Harvest business.

Her brother Malachi and dad Conrad help out, too.

We don’t know much about Tieghan’s investments or if she owns real estate. She seems to put most of her energy into growing Half Baked Harvest.

Investment and Funding

Tieghan started Half Baked Harvest on her own, without big investors. She’s grown it organically over the years.

In 2022, Tieghan branched out and started selling her line of candles, which shows her willingness to invest in new product ideas.

While we don’t have info on outside funding, Tieghan’s success suggests she’s reinvested much of her earnings into her business to help it grow.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

Want to follow Tieghan? Here’s where you can find her online:

Platform Handle Followers Instagram @halfbakedharvest Over 4 million followers TikTok @halfbakedharvest Active account Pinterest Half Baked Harvest Active account Website Half Baked Harvest – Business Inquiries Contact form on the website –

Tieghan posts new recipes and gorgeous food photos on these platforms daily. Her website is the best place to find all her recipes in one spot.

It’s best to contact her through her website’s contact form for business inquiries. Tieghan and her team manage all her social media accounts, so they will see messages there, too!

Tieghan Gerard’s story shows how passion and hard work can lead to big success. She turned her love of cooking for family into a booming business that inspires millions. Whether you’re a foodie or love a success story, Tieghan’s journey will surely leave you hungry for more!