Tiffany Haddish Says That Their Split Wasn’t Equal:

Tiffany Haddish has given more information about why she and Common broke up in 2021. She said that it was not as mutual as many people thought.

During an interview alongside The Washington Post, Haddish said that her relationship alongside Common was “the healthiest, funniest, and safest I’ve ever had.” She said this because of all the bad things that have happened to her with guys in the past.

But not all good things last, and at the end, the rapper broke up with her over the phone in one of the most sudden ways ever. She said that their friendship was “the healthiest and funniest one I’ve ever had.” It was the only relationship I’ve ever been in where I felt safe.

But he stopped asking her to things, like a show in New York, Barack Obama’s birthday party, as well as his own birthday. He finally called to end things over the phone.

The Rapper Split Up With Her Partner Upon The Phone:

Haddish said, “It wasn’t mutual,” and she said that the rapper split up with her partner over the phone. “It was more like him saying, ‘I believe this connection has run its course.'” As Well As I was like, ‘Okay. Similar to you’re going to become a single man when you’re 50. Okay?’”

Haddish told Jackass star Steve-O upon his show Steve-O’s Wild Ride for the first time in August 2020 that she as well as Common were dating. She said at the time, “I’m in a relationship,” and then she said, “Yeah, Common and I are now twins.”

Tiffany Haddish being Tiffany Haddish, she also said, “And then he was examined for all things, I got checked for everything, as well as yeah, we’ve been fucking.”

“I believe that the love went away. I just feel like we weren’t putting anything into the relationship. We’re both not going to stop. We are both concerned about what we do and how good it is,” he said.

“We care about love and partnership too, but I believe the energy we’ve put into our professional lives as well as the fact that we still want to do things for ourselves as well as other people made it hard for me to keep the relationship going.”

He also said, “This is what will be best for us: to still love each other and be there for each other, but not be in a sexual relationship, because we wouldn’t be able to give to that. I don’t want to be stuck in the middle.”

In an interview that same year with Jason Lee, Haddish said she missed Common however hurt by his story of what happened because that wasn’t how she saw the split going.

“I’m fine alongside it,” Haddish said about the breakup. “I miss him. I miss him sometimes, but that’s how it is with any relationship. I don’t care if you miss them or not. It’s great.”

For a while, things seemed to be moving well for the couple. Common once said on the People Every Day show that their relationship had helped him grow a lot.

He said at the time, “I think one of the most important things regarding relationships for me was getting to get to know myself better, love myself, as well as be able to say what I want.” “I’ve grown and changed to get to that point.”

Common says that he as well as Haddish were just too busy to date seriously. “I don’t think the love went away. I just feel like we weren’t putting anything into the relationship. We’re both not going to stop. We both care regarding what we do and how good it is,” he said.

“We didn’t both want it. It was more like him saying, “I think we’re done with each other.” And I thought, ‘Okay. Like you’re going to become a single man when you’re 50. Okay?’”

“I’m a pretty upbeat guy, and I’m here to learn something. I’d love to have someone to go through it with. But I also think it’s been a long time since I’ve been alone. I’m used to being left alone, so I expect it to happen. “That’s a shame, right?” She continued by saying.