TIFFCOM: ‘Hokusai’ Deals Point To Changing Film Rights Markets

The closing film of this 12 months’s Tokyo Worldwide Film Competition, Hashimoto Hajime’s “Hokusai” is a biopic of the eponymous artist, whose most well-known image “The Nice Wave Off Kanagawa,” has been endlessly reproduced around the globe.

Rejecting the plodding literalism and smarmy sentimentalism of the same old Japanese movie about native greats, “Hokusai” focuses on its topic’s rebellious youth and eccentric previous age, performed respectively by Yagira Yuya, winner of a Venice greatest actor prize, and Tanaka Min, an internationally famend dancer who made his appearing debut in Yamada Yoji ’s 2002 “The Twilight Samurai.”

“The choice as closing movie has had an amazing impression on our gross sales,” says Takamatsu Miyuki, CEO of Free Stone Productions, which is repping the movie at TIFFCOM. “Worldwide patrons have much less info than earlier than concerning the worth of movies since many movie festivals now compete on-line and we’ve got a tougher time getting word-of-mouth going. That makes awards and standing extra vital now.”

Free Stone has closed gross sales to Chinese language-speaking territories (China, Hong Kong, Taiwan), Latin America and South Korea. “With the distinguished platform of the Tokyo Worldwide Film Competition behind us, we’re able to increase our gross sales to different territories, together with Europe and North America,” says Takamatsu.

The movie could have its worldwide premiere on the Hawaii Worldwide Film Competition (Nov. 5-15, 2020). “We plan to undergo extra festivals around the globe,” says Takamatsu.

“Markets and platforms are drastically altering as a result of Covid-19,” she continues. “We’ve responded by including a wider 123 of movies to our slate, from new to previous, from live-action to documentary. That’s a bonus of being impartial.”