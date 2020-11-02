TIFFCOM: Nippon TV Deal for ‘Housekeeper’ Points to Catalog Strength

Nippon TV has licensed the scripted format rights to its hit drama collection “I’m Mita, Your Housekeeper” for remake by Turkey’s Medyapim and MF Yapim. The deal was introduced on Monday, simply days earlier than the beginning of TIFFCOM, the rights market adjunct to the Tokyo Worldwide Movie Pageant.

The present follows the exploits of a brilliant housekeeper who completely completes every thing she is requested to do. She works with out emotion and by no means deviates from the duty, however typically comes up with uncommon options. A rankings winner, the present has gained quite a few prizes together with the Tokyo Drama Awards Grand Prix.

TIFFCOM is that this yr transferring solely on-line as a transfer that displays the difficulties of in-person conferences on the time when the coronavirus continues to be rampant in lots of elements of the world. However just like the market, and housekeeper Mita, Nippon TV is exhibiting its capability to deal with the business’s systemic change.

That entails adaptation as an area broadcaster, a big place within the nation’s nonetheless creating streaming market, and exploitation of its place as rights proprietor.

In addition to proudly owning Hulu Japan, which accounts for roughly 1 / 4 of Japan’s streaming market, Nippon TV has full possession of over 90% of its content material. That allows it to exploit its IP throughout VOD/live-streaming, animation and movie manufacturing, health golf equipment, eSports, and android creation and digital blended actuality expertise.

Final month the corporate stepped up a gear. Having beforehand commissioned and broadcast animation content material, Nippon TV final month formally launched its personal animation division.

On the current MIPCOM market (which was additionally held utterly on-line for the primary time this yr), the corporate loved success with “9 Home windows,” a collection that’s part-way between the sport present and expertise contest genres, and was developed with the U.Ok.’s The Story Lab. With contestants beamed in from their properties, it is vitally 2020.

Nippon TV has beforehand offered different recreation present codecs together with “Mute It”. And it has loved current success with one-hour drama collection “Moms,” for which it introduced scripted format offers in Thailand, South Korea, France, Turkey, Ukraine and Latin America.

The deal between Nippon and its Turkish companions is the seventh they’ve inked. Manufacturing on 4 of the earlier six has now been accomplished, and so they have loved success in Turkey.

Nippon TV’s greatest format licensing hit, nevertheless, stays “Dragons’ Den,” which has spawned greater than 40 variations as “Shark Tank” in 186 territories.