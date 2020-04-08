General News

‘Tiger King’ captured 34 million US viewers in first 10 days: report

April 8, 2020
1 Min Read

In what can finest be described as a cultural phenomenon not like the rest we’ve seen forward of, “Tiger King” has captured the hearts of lots of of hundreds on its resolution to becoming actually one among Netflix’s biggest-ever distinctive techniques.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment