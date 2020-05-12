Tiger King creators ‘working on follow-up episode’ for Netflix

Tiger King producers are reportedly growing a follow-up episode to the Netflix true crime docuseries.

In response to The Hollywood Reporter, wildlife veterinarian Dr James Liu – who indicated he was a member of Tiger King‘s manufacturing staff – advised the publication {that a} sequel was within the works below the sequence identify.

He added that Tiger King manufacturing firm Goode Movies needed the follow-up episode to function “a higher-minded corrective” to the primary sequence and comic Joel McHale’s aftershow particular.

Nonetheless a spokeswoman for Goode Movies advised The Hollywood Reporter that it’s “unfaithful” that any Tiger King follow-up materials “goes in a extra conservational route”.

Tiger King’s first sequence seemed on the rivalry between unique animal homeowners Joe Unique and Carole Baskin which resulted within the former’s imprisonment for homicide for rent. The docuseries additionally shone a lightweight on non-public zoos within the US which preserve, breed and promote unique animals.

Liu indicated {that a} Tiger King sequel was going to discover the 2003 tiger assault which ended magician duo Siegfried and Roy’s Las Vegas present.

Throughout a present at The Mirage on line casino in Las Vegas, a tiger, who was a part of the act, attacked Roy Horn on stage. The assault severed Horn’s backbone, leaving him with everlasting accidents. He died final week from problems associated to coronavirus.

Different Tiger King tasks are at present in growth, together with two dramatised sequence led by Nicolas Cage and Kate McKinnon and a 3rd involving American Horror Story’s Ryan Murphy.

Netflix and Goode Movies haven’t but responded to RadioTimes.com‘s request from remark.

