Tiger King drama starring Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic picked up by Amazon

Amazon Prime Video has purchased the Nicolas Cage-starring Tiger King drama for improvement from CBS Tv Studios and Think about Leisure, days after the Carole Baskin drama starring Kate McKinnon was introduced at NBC, USA Community and streaming community Peacock.

Cage will play Joe Exotic within the Tiger King drama, which relies on the hit Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem and Insanity in regards to the battle between two wild cat sanctuaries in Oklahoma.

Joe Exotic, the Tiger King of the title, is in jail on a 22-year sentence, convicted of conspiracy to homicide his rival, Baskin, proprietor of the Huge Cat Sanctuary.

The Netflix docuseries turned a world phenomenon throughout lockdown, scoring 34.three million distinctive viewers within the first 10 days of its launch, from March 20-29, in accordance with Nielsen.

Whereas Joe Exotic languishes within the clink, Baskin is about to compete in Dancing with the Stars, the US model of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Amazon drama relies on a 2019 Texas Month-to-month story about Joe Exotic AKA Joe Schreibvogel, Joe Exotic: A Darkish Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild, about how he managed to construct a personal zoo in Oklahoma and his feuds with Carole Baskin and his former enterprise associate Jeff Lowe.

In accordance with The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon’s model of the story will revolve round Schreibvogel (Cage), an eccentric zookeeper in Oklahoma who fights to maintain his park, even on the threat of dropping his sanity.

Cage’s historical past of taking part in characters dwelling on the sting of actuality is seemingly completely fitted to the position during which he’ll dwell within the lion’s den as Joe, discover how Schreibvogel turned Joe Exotic, and the way Joe misplaced himself to a personality of his personal creation.

The Cage drama was first revealed in Might, when producers took it out to market.

Searching for one thing else to observe? Try our information to the greatest TV collection on Netflix and greatest motion pictures on Netflix, or go to our TV Information.