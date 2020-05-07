Tiger King Fans Crowd Joe Exotic Zoo Reopening After Coronavirus Closure – Variety

Lots of flocked this weekend to the reopening of Tiger King Park, the unique animal zoo that was featured in Netflix’s docu-series “Tiger King” and beforehand owned by Joe Exotic.

In accordance with the Day by day Mail, the Wynnewood, Okla. animal park was given clearance to reopen so long as each employees and guests adopted the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention’s sanitation and social distancing protocols. Nevertheless, pictures taken by Day by day Mail present practically all guests disobeying the rules by not sporting masks and crowding collectively to get a take a look at the park’s lions and tigers.

Tiger King Park employees additionally appeared to neglect guidelines, together with head zookeeper Erik Cowie and the zoo’s new proprietor Jeff Lowe, who each seem within the Netflix sequence. In pictures, Cowie seems near guests when presenting the animals, whereas Lowe and his spouse Lauren are proven greeting visitors as they entered the park.

Cowie and Lowe mentioned they hope Tiger King Park, which was closed for a number of weeks as a result of coronavirus pandemic, is usually a new begin for the now notorious zoo. Each have claimed to witness Exotic’s abusive habits towards the animals, in addition to these working for the park.

In an interview with Day by day Mail, Cowie alleges that Exotic killed greater than 100 tigers throughout his time of possession, as soon as killing 5 felines in a single day. Cowie added that Exotic usually hit the animals, particularly cubs, although he was fearful of his full-grown cats.

“A number of of the massive cats would have eaten him alive if given the possibility,” Cowie informed Day by day Mail.

As well as, Lowe has come out with new particulars about his acquisition of the park from Exotic, claiming that Exotic satisfied him to buy the park after confiding in him that he was HIV constructive. In actuality, Exotic had one other auto immune illness referred to as CVID, which shares an identical genetic code with HIV, however is just not transmitted sexually.

“Joe not solely informed us he was HIV constructive on a number of events, however informed a number of different individuals. He used it to his benefit so he might rip-off one thing out of them,” Lowe mentioned. “Netflix wished you to imagine that I stole the zoo from Joe and Joe needs you to imagine it as nicely, [but] he begged me to purchase it.”