‘Tiger King,’ ‘For Sama,’ David Olusoga Among Grierson Nominees

Nominations for the 48th annual British Documentary Awards, generally known as the Griersons, embody episode two of Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem and Insanity,” Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts’ Oscar-nominated and BAFTA-winning “For Sama,” and a finest presenter nod for David Olusoga for “The Undesirable: The Secret Windrush Recordsdata.”

The awards are given by The Grierson Belief. Of the 52 nominated movies, 21 had been broadcast on BBC channels. Netflix has 9 nominations and Channel Four has 5. ITV and Al Jazeera have two apiece whereas YouTube Originals, Channel 5, Nationwide Geographic and Discovery have one every.

Lorraine Heggessey, chair of The Grierson Belief, mentioned: “This has been a tough yr for the manufacturing neighborhood and notably for freelancers, so it’s extra essential than ever to acknowledge and have fun the excellence of so many proficient filmmakers, whether or not they’re newcomers or established world names. These nominations exhibit the relevance and flexibility of documentaries, with their skill to focus on a variety of up to date points and produce new tales to the screens on well-established channels in addition to on newer platforms.”

The awards are supported by All3Media and class sponsors embody Envy, The Open College, Storm, Channel 5, Sargent-Disc, Discovery, Netflix, Channel 4, BFI Doc Society Fund, The Rumi Basis, Warner Bros. Tv Manufacturing and BBC. New supporters embody YouTube Originals and Actual Tales, whereas Little Dot Studios is the digital broadcast associate for the occasion on Nov. 10.

The complete listing of nominations:

Envy Finest Single Documentary – Home

“The Household Secret”

Anna Corridor, Sally Ogden, Luke Rothery & Brian Woods for Candour Productions

Channel 4

“Suicidal: In Our Personal Phrases”

Rachel Harvie, David DeHaney, Emmanuel Ayettey & Iain Pettifer for Correct Content material

Channel 5

“Inform Me Who I Am”

Manufacturing group at Lightbox

Netflix

“Warfare within the Blood”

Arthur Cary, Morgan Matthews, Ben Brown & Saskia Rusher for Minnow Movies

BBC Two

The Open College Finest Single Documentary – Worldwide

“Crip Camp”

Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht, Sara Bolder, Howard Gertler, Priya Swaminathan & Tonia Davis for A Increased Floor & Rusted Spoke Manufacturing in affiliation with Little Punk, JustFilms & Ford Basis

Netflix

“The Day California Burned”

Sarah Waldron, Fiona Stourton, Dan Edge, Ella Newton & Jane McMullen for Brook Lapping Productions & BBC Present Affairs London

BBC Two

“The Nice Hack”

Manufacturing group at A Noujaim Movies Manufacturing & an othrs Manufacturing

Netflix

“Untouchable: The Rise and Fall of Harvey Weinstein”

Ursula Macfarlane, Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn, Poppy Dixon & Andy R Worboys for Lightbox

BBC Two

Actual Tales Finest Present Affairs Documentary

“Al Jazeera Investigations: Diplomats for Sale”

Manufacturing group at Al Jazeera Media Community

Al Jazeera

“Intercourse for Grades”

Kiki Mordi, Kemi Alabi, Chiara Francavilla, Charlie Northcott, Andy Bell & Marc Perkins for BBC World Service

BBC Africa

“Undercover with the Clerics”

Paddy Wells, Mais Al-Bayaa, Nawal Al Maghafi, Monica Garnsey & Chris Mitchell for BBC Information Arabic

BBC Information Arabic

“Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag”

Robin Barnwell, Gesbeen Mohammad, Man Creasey, David Henshaw & Simon Russell for Hardcash Productions

ITV

Storm Finest Arts or Music Documentary

“The Black Godfather”

Reginald Hudlin, Nicole Avant, Byron Phillips, Nelson George, Catrin Rodgers & Andrew Fried for Boardwalk Photos & Hudlin Leisure

Netflix

“Think about… Edna O’Brien: Fearful and Fearless”

Katy Homan, Tanya Hudson, Jude Suggett & Alan Yentob for BBC Studios

BBC One

“Present Me the Image: The Story of Jim Marshall”

Alfred George Bailey, Adam Biskupski, Ian Arber, Tatiana Kennedy, Arno Hazebroek & Nicolas Sampson for Bailey Kennedy Manufacturing

Basic theatrical launch

“Phrases and Circumstances: A U.Ok. Drill Story”

Brian Hill, Kandise Abiola, Katie Bailiff, Fraser T Smith & Stuart Briggs for Century Movies

YouTube Originals

Channel 5 Finest Historic Documentary

“Apollo 11”

Todd Douglas Miller, Thomas Petersen, Evan Krauss & Stephen Slater for Assertion Photos

Basic theatrical launch

“Crip Camp”

Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht, Sara Bolder, Howard Gertler, Priya Swaminathan & Tonia Davis for A Increased Floor & Rusted Spoke Manufacturing in affiliation with Little Punk, JustFilms & Ford Basis

Netflix

“A Home By Time – Episode 1”

Eleanor Scoones, Katie Greening, Justin Badger, Mary Crisp & Maxine Watson for Twenty Twenty Productions

BBC Two

“Jade: The Actuality Star Who Modified Britain – Episode 1”

Robert Coldstream, Clare Cameron, Justin Badger, Jane Greaves & Edmund Coulthard for Blast! Movies

Channel 4

Sargent-Disc Finest Science Documentary

“The Huge Image – The World Based on AI: The Bias within the Machine”

Sanjiev Johal, Cori Crider, Nicholas Muirhead, Ryan Kohls, Sean Griffin & Denise Lister for Al Jazeera English

Al Jazeera

“Einstein’s Quantum Riddle”

Jamie Lochhead, David Dugan, Clementine Cheetham & Alastair Auld for Windfall Movies

BBC 4

“Mad Cow Illness: The Nice British Beef Scandal”

Will Lorimer, James Gold, Liesel Evans & Pamela McIntyre for RAW

BBC Two

“Warfare within the Blood”

Arthur Cary, Morgan Matthews, Ben Brown, Saskia Rusher & Andrew Phillips for Minnow Movies

BBC Two

Discovery Finest Pure Historical past Documentary

“The Final Igloo”

Christian Collerton, Will Grayburn, Joe Evans, Neil Crombie, Adam Simons & Mick Duffield for Swan Movies

BBC 4

“Seven Worlds, One Planet: Antarctica”

Jonny Keeling, Fredi Devas, Dave Pearce, Abigail Lees, Michael Becker & Scott Alexander for BBC Studios Pure Historical past Unit

BBC One

“The Story of Plastic”

Deia Schlosberg, Kyle Cadotte, Megan Ponder, Stiv Wilson, Tony Hale & Brian Wilson for The Story of Stuff Venture in affiliation with React to Movie

Discovery

“Tigers: Looking the Traffickers”

Laura Warner, Jo Prichard, Man Creasey, Monica Garnsey, Anna Murphy & Orlando Von Einsiedel for Grain Media

BBC Two

YouTube Originals Finest Entertaining Documentary

“The Canine Home” – Episode 3

Nick Mirsky, Anna Llewellyn, Morgana Pugh, Claire Parry, Katie Brimblecombe & Tom Bowman for 5 Mile Movies

Channel 4

“Love is Blind”

Manufacturing group at Kinetic Content material

Netflix

“The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan: Zimbabwe”

Romesh Ranganathan, Emily Hudd, Morgan Roberts, Chris Cottam & Andy Linton for Rumpus Media

BBC Two

“Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem and Insanity” – Episode 2

Rebecca Chaiklin, Eric Goode, Chris Smith, Doug Abel, Dylan Hansen-Fliedner & Nicholas Biagetti for Goode Movies Manufacturing in affiliation with Library Movies & Article 19 Movies

Netflix

Netflix Finest Documentary Collection

“The Satan Subsequent Door”

Manufacturing group at One Man Present & Submarine Deluxe Manufacturing in affiliation with Sure Studios

Netflix

“Don’t F**okay With Cats: Looking an Web Killer”

Mark Lewis, Felicity Morris, Dimitri Doganis, Adam Hawkins, Michael Harte & Bjorn Johnson for RAW

Netflix

“Hometown: A Killing”

Jeremy Lee, Wes Thomas & Catey Sexton for Forest & 7 Surprise

BBC Three

“Jade: The Actuality Star Who Modified Britain”

Robert Coldstream, Clare Cameron, Justin Badger, Jane Greaves & Edmund Coulthard for Blast! Movies

Channel 4

Channel Four Finest Constructed Documentary Collection

“Lengthy Misplaced Household”

Sally Benton, Clare Bradbury, Susie Attwood, Rick Barker & Johnny Wagener for Wall to Wall Media

ITV

“The Rap Recreation”

Tom O’Brien, Simon Andreae, Tom Whitrow, Lianne Hickey & Susie Darkish for Bare

BBC Three

“The Restaurant That Makes Errors”

Benjamin Leigh, Trish Powell, Murray Boland, Martin Oxley, Louise Bartmann & Neil Cornish/ Dan Gulley for CPL Productions & Movement Content material Group

Channel 4

“Who Are You Calling Fats?”

Sara Ramsden, Charlotte Armstrong, Oliver Manley & Nicholas Packer for Love Productions

BBC Two

BFI Doc Society Fund Finest Cinema Documentary

“American Manufacturing unit”

Manufacturing group at Increased Floor Productions & Participant Media for Netflix

Basic theatrical launch

“For Sama”

Waad al Kateab, Ed Watts, Nevine Mabro, Ben de Pear, Siobhan Sinnerton & George Waldrum for Channel Four Information & ITN Productions for Channel 4 & PBS Frontline

Basic theatrical launch

“Honeyland”

Tamara Kotevska, Ljubomir Stefanov & Atanas Georgiev

Basic theatrical launch

“Midnight Household”

Luke Lorentzen & Kellen Quinn

Basic theatrical launch

The Rumi Basis Finest Documentary Brief

“Nation Woman”

Ellen Evans, Pearl Doughty-White & Lisa Marie-Russo –

Open Metropolis Docs Movie Pageant

“Misplaced & Discovered”

Orlando von Einsiedel & Harri Grace for Nationwide Geographic Documentary Movies Presents in affiliation with The Nobel Prize, a Rideback & Grain Media Manufacturing

Nationwide Geographic

“That Joke Isn’t Humorous Anymore”

Hannah Currie & Beth Allan for Forest of Black & SDI – Bridging the Hole

Edinburgh Worldwide Movie Pageant

“Witness: The Mortician of Manila”

Leah Borromeo, Laura Shacham, Katharine Spherical, James Scott, Joshua Reyles & Jamie Perera for Disobedient Movies & Al Jazeera Witness

Sheffield Doc/Fest

All3Media Finest Pupil Documentary

“Bananas”

Sara Montoya Sepulveda, Mel Barnes, Rachel Roberts, Ethan Jeffrey, Breen Turner & Marco Valerio Caminiti for NFTS

College/School screening

“Bringing Residence the Blubber”

Molly Adams for London School of Communication

College/School screening

“Inside a Marriage”

Ben Cheetham & Margred Pryce for NFTS

College/School screening

“Miss Curvy”

Ghada Eldemellawy & Gareth Pugh for NFTS

College/School screening

Warner Bros Tv Manufacturing Finest Documentary Presenter

David Olusoga for “The Undesirable: The Secret Windrush Recordsdata”

Uplands Tv

BBC Two

Emily Maitlis for “Prince Andrew & the Epstein Scandal: The Newsnight Interview”

BBC Newsnight

BBC Two

Mobeen Azhar for “Hometown: A Killing”

Forest & 7 Surprise

BBC Three

Stacey Dooley for “Stacey Dooley: On the Psych Ward”

True Imaginative and prescient

BBC Three