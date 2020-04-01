‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic’s 10 Wildest Music Videos

From the opening scenes of “Tiger King,” it’s clear that Joe Unique, the star of Netflix’s newest documentary sensation, was able to do absolutely anything to turn out to be well-known. All through the sequence, he makes an attempt to movie his personal actuality present, runs for the governor of Oklahoma and even tries his hand at nation music.

His musical pursuits have been glossed over within the documentary, with a couple of of his perplexing, tiger-saturated music movies primarily used as B-roll. Nevertheless, with 17 music movies at the moment housed on Exotic’s YouTube channel — each wackier than the following — there appears to be like to be sufficient materials for a further seven-episode sequence.

Principally launched between 2013 and 2015, Exotic’s songs contact on every thing from love and loss to advocating for causes, together with unique animal possession and a biker gang that takes in uncared for kids.

The songs are catchy and well-written — the vocals harking back to the mullet-and-10-gallon-hat-sporting twang stars of ’80s and ’90s nation — which might be spectacular if Unique himself have been behind them. Nevertheless, following the discharge of “Tiger King,” Vince Johnson of the Clinton Johnson Band revealed to TMZ that a lot of Exotic’s songs have been really written and carried out by him together with bandmate Danny Clinton, who purportedly struck up a partnership with Unique to put in writing a theme music for his actuality present.

Although all of Exotic’s songs will not be a results of his personal creativity, his music movies definitely are – and so they’re value a watch, if just for the oddity of all of it.

1. “Right here Kitty Kitty”

The music video for “Right here Kitty Kitty” acquired essentially the most onscreen time throughout “Tiger King,” and deservedly. The twisted visible options Unique dressed up as a cowboy-priest hybrid and co-stars a Carole Baskin look-alike who feeds human meat — a prop that will have fallen off the expired meat truck meant to suggest her lacking husband — to considered one of Exotic’s tigers. Revenge, as they are saying, is finest served chilly and right here it’s at its looniest.

2. “I Noticed a Tiger”

On this love letter to tigers, Unique sports activities a rhinestoned handcuff belt and pours his coronary heart out lip-syncing. The primary music video uploaded to his channel, “I Noticed a Tiger” options loads of heart-warming footage of child snow leopards – however not sufficient to overlook his lyrical comparability of the killing of unique animals in Zanesville to the Holocaust.

3. “This Is My Life”

This video is a rollercoaster trip. It begins with residence movies and information clips of Unique all through the years, after which turns insanely darkish as footage of the G.W. Unique Animal Park workforce burying a useless gorilla seems. Unique then switches gears to his personal struggles, alluding to having a illness and coupling a clip of him taking capsules with the lyric “So that is goodbye.” Later lyrics reveal that Unique had been battling most cancers, although Robert Moor, creator of the Tiger King podcast, claimed in a March 24 Twitter thread that Unique solely had a prostate an infection.

4. “96 Elephants”

“96 Elephants” is considered one of Exotic’s advocacy music movies, this time in opposition to the poaching of elephants in Africa. From an elephant ranch in Florida, Unique is joined by “particular visitor star” Tim Azel, who raps in an extremely deep drawl from the attitude of an elephant named Luke. Unique sings a dramatic hook to a bongo-based beat in rhythm with the lyric, “We will tackle each animal God made, besides the animal in man.” Although there are fairly a couple of graphic photos of poached elephants on this one, it’s surprisingly informative.

5. “Say One thing”

The music video for Exotic’s most simple tune — a canopy of the music “Say One thing” by A Nice Massive World — additionally occurs to be his most annoying. Claiming that animal rights activists poisoned considered one of his chimpanzees, the clip exhibits Unique and his workforce burying the identical gorilla from the “This Is My Life” video, besides this time it’s much more up shut and private. Unique is proven giving the chimpanzee CPR and laying it to relaxation – however not earlier than he places a Tiger King T-shirt on the poor chimp’s useless physique.

6. “Fairly Girl Lover”

In a stunning flip of occasions, Unique is seen pulling up on a motorbike and declaring himself a “Fairly Girl Lover,” contradicting his portrayal on “Tiger King” as a homosexual polygamist. Posing with two scantily-clad ladies, Unique lip-syncs: “I’m a fairly lady lover, I’m an unpleasant lady’s dream.” He does this all in entrance of then-husband John Finlay, who’s later proven in awkward clips of the 2 in a limo.

7. “Guardians of Youngsters”

As Unique explains within the description of this video, its objective is to “carry consciousness to kids which are abused” and “to those that suppose bikers are all unhealthy.” What outcomes is Unique sporting a leather-based jacket with no shirt beneath and holding an toddler in his priest outfit. There’s additionally ample footage of the biker gang who helps abused kids, Guardians of the Youngsters, which is an actual non-profit group.

8. “I Can’t Consider This Feeling”

This video options Dustin Whitson, whose position is unclear — he doesn’t sing on the observe, however as an alternative seems to be posing as considered one of Exotic’s lovers. The 2 maintain palms and frolic within the snow, and Whitson is proven staring off into the gap pensively. There are various unknowns about this specific visible, as the unique model of this music was uploaded beneath a unique title and devoted to John Finlay, considered one of Exotic’s husbands.

9. “Alisa’s Reminiscence (Alisa’s Butterflies)”



On this nine-minute video for “Alisa’s Reminiscence (Alisa’s Butterflies),” Unique units to music the bucket checklist of Alisa Finley, who was identified with a mind tumor at 18. Posted after Finley handed away, Unique is simply proven a couple of occasions in opposition to a inexperienced display screen of clouds, and the remainder of the video is footage of Finley. Though it’s unclear whether or not or not Unique knew Finley personally, it’s a surprisingly good tribute.

10. “Carry It On (Please Unite)”

“Carry It On (Please Unite)” is one other occasion of Unique advocating for his proper to privately personal animals. Wielding a gun in entrance of a tiger cage, Unique challenges: “Carry on the media, the suitable wing, the left wing, or something you need to carry.” Additionally featured are prolonged photographs of Unique lip-syncing in a recording sales space, the destruction of dummies meant to represent animal rights activists and what seems to be Unique donating blood.