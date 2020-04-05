Tiger King reportedly returning for one more episode on Netflix

When you’re one of the many individuals who’ve been left reeling by the stunning occasions of Netflix’s Tiger King, then we have now some excellent news: it appears to be like like one other episode may very well be on the way in which.

The documentary takes an in depth take a look at the large cat trade in the USA, introducing us to former zoo proprietor Joe Unique and his bitter rival, animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

Unique is presently serving a 22-year jail sentence on homicide for rent and animal abuse prices, however not too long ago mentioned in an interview with Netflix that he’s seeking to be exonerated and launched.

Unique’s former enterprise associate Jeff Lowe has now claimed that one more episode of Tiger King is within the works, with filming as a result of happen this week.

He made the assertion in a video despatched to American baseball participant Justin Turner, who had not too long ago mentioned the sequence on his spouse’s podcast, Holding Kourt.

So our pal @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after final weeks episode determined to ship us this!!! ????BREAKING NEWS FOLKS???? There can be 1 more episode of #TigerKing [email protected] pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

If Lowe’s feedback are correct, meaning followers can have a brand new episode of Tiger King to stay up for subsequent week, though we don’t know precisely what it will likely be about – absolutely the story can’t get any crazier?

Netflix is but to formally verify experiences of one other episode of Tiger King.

Tiger King is out there now streaming on Netflix