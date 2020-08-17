Tiger King “returning for season 2” – but could Carole Baskin sit this one out?

True crime documentary Tiger King is reportedly returning for a second season on Netflix, after gripping households all over the world because the COVID-19 lockdown started.

The weird sequence tells the unbelievable true story of zoo proprietor Joe Unique and his rivalry with animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

Their bitter feud got here to a head when Unique, actual identify Joe Maldonado-Passage, was convicted to 22 years in jail on homicide for rent and animal abuse expenses.

In response to The Solar, Netflix is closing in on a second season of the sequence that may see Unique return in an try to clear his identify, alongside his husband Dillon Passage and ex-business companion Jeff Lowe.

Nevertheless, Baskin herself is claimed to be proving extra reluctant to leap aboard after overtly criticising the primary season and calling Tiger King “salacious and sensational”.

She is reportedly trying for a £1 million payment to seem that she wish to put money into her Large Cat Rescue animal sanctuary, which is at the moment closed and has no confirmed date to reopen.

A press release on the Large Cat Rescue web site reads: “Even when COVID-19 is underneath management by the tip of subsequent 12 months (and I feel will probably be not less than that lengthy) I don’t know if I’d ever take the danger of permitting one deranged one who noticed Tiger King and is from the #FreeJoeExotic clan to achieve entry.

“It might be simply too simple for a pair or group to work collectively to distract our volunteers lengthy sufficient to throw some poisoned deal with right into a cage for a cat to eat. It’s simply not well worth the threat. ”

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Baskin and Netflix for remark.

Earlier this 12 months, Unique gave a quick interview from jail, the place he claimed to be “completed” along with his feud with Baskin.

Later, in June, a federal decide gave Baskin full management of Unique’s former zoo in Oklahoma, ousting Lowe from the property – that means this wild story remains to be unfolding to this day.

Tiger King is obtainable to stream on Netflix. Wanting for one thing else to observe? Try our information to the greatest sequence on Netflix and greatest motion pictures on Netflix, or go to our TV Information.