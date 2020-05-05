Tiger King scripted TV series starring Nicholas Cage as Joe Exotic being shopped to networks

A scripted drama series starring Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic is about to be shopped to networks within the coming days, in accordance to studies.

Although not broadcaster has but been set, Selection means that the series might be taken to market imminently, lower than two months after Netflix docuseries Tiger King debuted to a lot fanfare in March.

The eight episode series is not going to be primarily based particularly on Tiger King, as an alternative being tailored from Leif Reigstad’s article Joe Exotic: A Darkish Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild, which appeared in Texas Month-to-month in June 2019.

The series will reportedly discover the circumstances which led to Exotic, born Joe Schreibvogel, changing into the person we noticed in Tiger King and doc his battle to preserve maintain of his park.

Dan Lagana, who has beforehand served as showrunner on Netflix’s hit mockumentary series American Vandal, has been employed in the identical function for this series, whereas government producers embrace Texas Month-to-month’s Scott Brown and Megan Creydt.



JC Olivera/Getty Photos



Cage being employed to play Joe Exotic has induced nice pleasure on social media, with Tiger King followers describing the casting as “purrfect” – the series marks the Academy Award successful actor’s first common small display function.

Information of who would possibly be a part of the Elevating Arizona and Nationwide Treasure star within the forged is skinny on the bottom at this stage, however Cage’s involvement means that different huge names might additionally be a part of the venture.

This series isn’t the one scripted drama specializing in Joe Exotic at the moment within the works – Kate McKinnon is hooked up to star as Carole Baskin in a separate series primarily based on the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic.

Try our checklist of the perfect TV reveals on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information