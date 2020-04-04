Tiger King star Joe Exotic says he’s “done” with Carole Baskin in prison interview

The topic of Netflix crime documentary Tiger King has spoken out on his newfound fame from prison.

Joe Exotic (actual identify: Joseph Maldonado-Passage) has change into identified to viewers the world over for the reason that launch of the collection, which explores occasions main as much as his conviction on homicide for rent fees.

His feud with animal rights activist Carole Baskin has change into the premise of web memes, however in a brand new interview given to Netflix he claims that chapter of his life is now over.

“I’m executed with the Carole Baskin saga. It’s now time to show the tables and Joe get out of jail a free man and exonerated from all these fees,” he stated.

Though he had made earlier makes an attempt to ascertain himself as a public determine, by internet hosting an internet collection, filming a actuality present and working for political workplace, by way of the Tiger King collection his dream of stardom has lastly been realised.

Exotic stated: “You realize it could be good if I may really see me being well-known on the market, however I’ve seen these similar 4 partitions for a yr and a half now.”

Exotic stated that he was “ashamed” of the animal abuse he had dedicated, however made no indicators of dialling again his eccentric look and character.

He added: “Once I stroll out of right here, am I going to be as loopy as I used to be earlier than? That can by no means change.”

Joe Exotic was interviewed from prison on March 22. This is what he informed us pic.twitter.com/ueqTeWfKxh — Netflix (@netflix) April 3, 2020

Tiger King is streaming now on Netflix