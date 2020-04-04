Tiger King: What Happened To The Tigers And Jeff Lowe’s Zoo After Netflix Documentary Events?

Go away a Remark
Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem and Insanity has actually struck a wire with viewers. The true crime documentary sequence launched its option to the highest of Netflix’s queue and exhibits no indicators of slowing down, particularly not with such an interesting topic like Joe Unique — actual title Joseph Maldonado-Passage — persevering with to make headlines even whereas in jail. Nevertheless, Tiger King ended with fairly just a few unresolved points. Crucially, what occurred to all of the tigers and Jeff Lowe’s zoo after the documentary’s occasions?
Jeff Lowe confirmed up within the latter half of Netflix’s Tiger King. Earlier than lengthy, he grew to become Joe Unique’s enterprise accomplice, signing Unique’s Oklahoma park, G.W. Zoo, to his title. Finally, Lowe needed to close down Unique’s unique zoo in Wynnewood and transfer all of the tigers and large cats to a brand new location in Thackerville.
In an interview with the LA Instances, Tiger King co-director Eric Goode was requested in regards to the standing of Lowe’s park. Did Lowe handle to do what he meant? Right here’s what Goode needed to say:
Not but. My guess is — and it might be unfair for me to say this — I feel he’s gonna battle to get it open. Clearly, in our present state of affairs, I doubt lots of people are going to those locations. I doubt he has a lot in the way in which of ticket gross sales. I don’t know what Jeff Lowe’s stability sheet is, but when he’s making an attempt to solicit cash from Shaquille O’Neal. . . . I can’t see how Shaquille O’Neal’s handlers would permit him to take a position.
For some background, retired basketball participant Shaquille O’Neal appeared very briefly within the Tiger King documentary. His cameo was pulled from outdated footage that listed him as having visited Joe Unique’s G.W. Zoo. Later within the documentary, there’s dialogue surrounding whether or not O’Neal may be excited by investing in Jeff Lowe’s zoo. Nevertheless, nothing ever got here of it throughout the filming of the docu-series, and it feels like Eric Goode isn’t satisfied that O’Neal’s folks would “permit him to take a position” any time quickly.
As for what occurred to the large cats left behind at G.W. Zoo following Joe Unique’s arrest on fees of murder-for rent, Retro 102.5 stories that The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado stepped in to avoid wasting the large cats from exploitation. With an help from PETA, the sanctuary workers was capable of rescue 39 tigers and three bears from Unique’s outdated park, with 19 of the tigers in the end transferred to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in November of 2017.
Jeff Lowe can be being sued by Joe Unique, who filed a $94 million lawsuit from jail. Unique is accusing Lowe for allegedly mendacity, planting proof, and being part of an “entrapment scheme,” which reportedly led to Unique’s arrest.
Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem and Insanity is now accessible to stream on Netflix.
Add Comment