‘Tiger King’: Where Everyone in the Series Is Now

(Warning: Spoilers forward. Don’t watch in case you haven’t seen all seven episodes of Netflix’s “Tiger King.”)

Like a stealthy tiger padding by way of the jungle, nobody noticed Netflix’s “Tiger King” coming till it was too late to un-see the questionable circumstances the animals have been stored in, and the questionable style in tattoos of almost everybody concerned. It was the most tweeted-about present in the nation this week, with celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian and Jared Leto weighing in.

If you happen to, too, can’t cease occupied with Joe, Carole and Doc and firm, right here’s an replace on what they’re so far.

John Finlay: Joe’s ex-husband, who was additionally having relationships with a number of ladies at the animal park, ended his marriage with Joe Unique in 2014. He has since had his tooth fastened and is working as a welder and residing along with his fiancee Stormey. He began a Fb web page to counter what he didn’t like about the “Tiger King” sequence. (He’s significantly steamed that the filmmakers selected to not present him along with his new dentures.)

Belongings you didn’t learn about John: After Joe had John arrested for assault, thus ending their relationship, he returned someday later to handle Joe’s Safari Bar down the street from the zoo, and John helped Joe when he was distraught after the unintended capturing loss of life of his different husband, Travis Maldonado.

Carole Baskin: Joe Unique’s chief nemesis, Carole Baskin, launched an announcement after “Tiger King” premiered, calling it “salacious and sensational.” The prolonged assertion goes on to refute the sequence’ insinuation that she might have been concerned in the loss of life of her husband Don Lewis, who disappeared and not using a hint. (Her family solely had a small meat grinder, she says, whereas the Netflix doc confirmed a photograph of a a lot bigger one that would have extra credibly floor up Lewis.) Now 58, she continues to reside together with her third husband, Howard Baskin, at the Massive Cat Rescue facility close to Tampa, Fla., and advocates to cease breeding large cats and holding them in captivity. The ability is at present closed as a result of coronavirus, however you possibly can see the cats on Instagram.

Belongings you didn’t learn about Carole: She acquired married for the first time when she was simply 17 and had a daughter, Jamie, who additionally works at Massive Cat Rescue.

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle: Doc Antle, proprietor of the Institute for Drastically Endangered and Uncommon Species, (T.I.G.E.R.S.) of Myrtle Seaside, South Carolina, launched an announcement saying he was “upset” in the sequence, and accusing producers of paying contributors. The safari stays open regardless of the coronavirus disaster. Two of Antle’s youngsters, Kody and Tawny, work at the institute.

What you didn’t learn about Doc Antle: The 60-year previous former animal coach, whose title truly does look like Mahamayavi Bhagavan Antle (Bhagavan means “Lord” in Hindi), although he was known as Kevin at college, says he educated as a physician in China.

Rick Kirkham: The producer who was capturing Joe Unique’s actuality TV net sequence began out as a criminal offense reporter and commenced smoking crack whereas showing on “Inside Version.” He now lives in Bodo, Norway, the place he feasts on reindeer stew along with his new spouse and is engaged on a documentary mission a couple of man with an thrilling double life, in response to his Fb publish.

Belongings you didn’t learn about Rick Kirkham: In any case the footage from his Joe Unique shoots burned in a suspicious hearth at the zoo, he moved to Dallas, the place his personal home coincidentally burned down simply six months later, in response to a New York Journal article by Robert Moor.

Joe Unique: The central character, the Tiger King himself, Joe Maldonado-Passage (né Schreibvogel), is serving a 22-year sentence in Oklahoma’s Grady County Jail after being convicted of 17 counts of animal abuse and two counts of murder-for-hire.

However being incarcerated didn’t cease the 57-year previous former zoo proprietor from submitting a $94 million lawsuit on March 17 (three days earlier than the sequence dropped) towards the Federal Authorities and Jeff Lowe, who took over the G.W. Zoo from Joe. Based on Rolling Stone, he alleged that the authorities contributed to the loss of life of his mom and that Lowe supplied false statements to the feds.

Belongings you didn’t learn about Joe: Although he appeared in plenty of nation music movies, he’s truly lip-syncing to music from the Clinton Johnson Band. Based on Moor, Joe makes use of a crutch on account of a automotive accident in 1985 in which he says he was trying suicide.

As for a few of the others in the sequence, Kelci Saffery, who misplaced a part of an arm and returned to work quickly after, prefers to be known as Saff and makes use of him/his pronouns. The Hawaii native is reportedly nonetheless working at the zoo.

Jeff Lowe remains to be operating the Higher Wynnewood Zoo and nonetheless along with his spouse Lauren, who has had a minimum of yet another daughter since the sequence filmed. He’s planning to open a brand new zoo in Oklahoma in hopes of beginning recent.