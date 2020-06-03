Tiger King’s Carole Baskin Gains Control Over Joe Exotic’s Zoo

Anybody who’s seen Netflix’s Tiger King is aware of that one of many focal factors of the broadly seen docuseries was the rivalry between Joe Unique and big-cat activist and sanctuary proprietor Carole Baskin. Baskin took concern with Exotic’s Oklahoma-based Zoo. This resulted in a feud that unfold throughout the web and, ultimately, into the courtroom. Now, there’s been a serious turning level in Baskin’s authorized battle with Exotic’s firm, one which has granted her management of his former territory.