Kate McKinnon is an excellent actress. Huge Cat Rescue implores Kate McKinnon to not use actual massive cats and cubs within the making of her sequence. The Wondery podcast, which is the idea for her sequence, explores the rampant breeding, abuse and exploitation of massive cats by breeder and exhibitor Joe Unique. It could be merciless to make use of actual massive cats in a tv sequence about cruelty to massive cats. We hope McKinnon has a ardour for animals and that her sequence will deal with the horrible lives captive massive cats lead when exploited by breeders like Joe Unique. We additional hope she urges the general public to assist the Huge Cat Public Security Act that will finish the cub petting abuse in America.