Tiger King’s Carole Baskin “wasn’t coerced”, says producer

Wild watch Tiger King has already confirmed to be one among Netflix’s most profitable documentary sequence up to now — with the loopy story of massive cat breeders being the speak of social media ever because it debuted earlier within the month.

Now, the present’s producers have responded to claims by one of many topics of the documentary that the ultimate product had been “salacious and sensational.”

Carole Baskin, who owns Massive Cat Rescue, wrote a weblog put up final week through which she skewered the documentary and claimed that she had been misled concerning the nature of the programme previous to participating.

However Eric Goode, one of many present’s co-producers, has defended the sequence towards Baskin’s criticisms in an interview with the LA Occasions.

“Carole talked about her private life, her childhood, abuse from her first and second husband, the disappearance of her ex, Don Lewis,” he mentioned. “She knew that this was not nearly… it’s not a Blackfish due to the issues she spoke about.

“She actually wasn’t coerced. The opposite factor I’d say about all these individuals is that there was an absence of mental curiosity to essentially go and perceive and even see these animals within the wild.

“Actually, Carole actually had little interest in seeing an animal within the wild… The shortage of schooling, frankly, was actually attention-grabbing — how they’d constructed their very own little utopias and actually had been solely fascinated by that world and the principles they’d created.”

One other producer on the present, Rebecca Chaiklin, added, “I’d simply say we had been fully forthright with the characters.

“With any undertaking that goes on for 5 years, issues evolve and alter, and we adopted it as any good storyteller does. We might have by no means identified once we began this undertaking that it was going to land the place it did.”

The documentary sequence explores a bitter feud between Baskin and large cat breeder Joe Unique over quite a few years, as she repeatedly makes an attempt to get his personal zoo closed down on account of alleged animal abuse.

Completed Tiger King and searching for concepts on what to look at subsequent? Try our record of the very best Netflix TV sequence to look at proper now.

Tiger King is streaming on Netflix now