‘Tiger King’s’ Doc Antle and Britney Spears Shared Stage for ‘I’m a Slave 4 U’ VMAs Performance

Earlier than “Tiger King” turned a water-cooler sensation, a key character in Netflix’s weird true-crime documentary had his personal second within the highlight.

“Tiger King” fanatics found that Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, an animal coach who labored intently with collection’ central character Joe Unique, had a shocking connection to Britney Spears. As destiny would have it, Antle was on stage with the pop star throughout her notorious MTV Video Music Awards efficiency in 2001, the place Spears was draped in a seven-foot lengthy python to sing “I’m a Slave 4 U.” Within the efficiency, which has since cemented its place in popular culture, Antle may be seen standing in a cage dealing with tigers.

Antle has ties to Hollywood, having labored as an animal professional on movies like “Dr. Dolittle” and “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.” He appeared ceaselessly on late night time speak reveals and additionally offered creatures for motion pictures together with “The Warfare,” “The Jungle E book,” “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls,” “Mighty Joe Younger” and “The Jungle E book 2.”

Nonetheless, it was his affiliation with Spears that has captured the eye of the world vast internet.

One other central determine in “Tiger King” could have additionally had a Spears connection. A photograph from the 2002 VMAs that has been circulating the web reveals Spears sitting subsequent to a leopard-clad lady who bears a distinct resemblance to Carole Baskin, the principle antagonist of Joe Unique in “Tiger King.” It’s unclear if the girl pictured is certainly Baskin.

Since “Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem and Insanity” debuted on Netflix in March, the docu-series has turn into the most-watched title within the U.S., in line with the streaming service. It was additionally the most-tweeted about present of final week. The seven-episode present — stuffed with unusual characters, ominous plot twists and questionable tattoos — explores the world of huge cat house owners, together with Oklahoma zoo proprietor Joe Unique and Baskin, an animal activist and proprietor of Huge Cat Rescue in Tampa, Fla.