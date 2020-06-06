Tiger King’s Jeff Lowe reveals spin-off to Netflix series is in ‘pre-production’

It’s the information we’ve all been ready for: there’s set to be extra drama surrounding the lifetime of Joe Unique.

One among Tiger King‘s stars, Jeff Lowe, has revealed there is a spin-off to the Netflix series in the works.

It’ll star Lowe and his spouse, Lauren Dropla, who’ve not too long ago been informed they’ve to vacate their house at The G.W. Unique Animal Memorial Park in Oklahoma following latest information that Carole Baskin took management of it.

Talking to Individuals, Lowe revealed: “It’ll be our narrative on the Tiger King with proof to help our sides of the tales. And it will likely be concerning the switch of all these stunning animals from Joe’s facility to the brand new facility.

“After which the day-to-day wrestle of working one thing as massive as a 60-acre animal park and all of the intricacies of the employment of zookeepers and combating the entire animal rights teams.”

Lowe went on to clarify how the as but un-placed challenge is presently in pre-production and the crew try to movie B-roll however the COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to procedings.

He added how there’s “a couple of extra weeks” till full filming commences.

Earlier in the week, Baskin was awarded full management of The G.W. Unique Animal Memorial Park.

Unique, who is presently serving a 22-year jail sentence, stated it’s “one other emotional blow”, in an announcement obtained by The Impartial.

They added: “As onerous as this information is, we refuse to settle for defeat. At the same time as we sort this message, Joe’s authorized crew is submitting appeals and his social media/PR crew are rallying public help.”

Tiger King is presently out there to watch on Netflix. If you happen to’re in search of extra to watch, take a look at our TV Information.