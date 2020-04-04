Tiger King’s Joe Exotic Gets Hilarious Impression From Reno 911 Star On Stephen Colbert’s Late Show

Even Late Show viewers who have not had the prospect (or inclination) to take a look at Tiger King on Netflix simply but seemingly might get pleasure from Thomas Lennon’s impression for its sheer ridiculousness. Those that have already watched some or all of Tiger King had extra to understand, particularly with Lennon’s line about to “ask Carole Baskin” if anyone needs to learn about folks being eaten. That line was naturally in reference to all of the folks (starting from a Florida sheriff to O.J. Simpson) speculating that Carole Baskin of the Tiger King documentary fed her first husband to tigers.