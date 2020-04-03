Tiger King’s Joe Exotic Is Reportedly Under Coronavirus Quarantine In Prison

Go away a Remark
After the discharge of Netflix’s Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem and Insanity, tons of viewers have change into concerned about former zookeeper and massive cat proprietor Joe Exotic. Exotic — actual title Joseph Maldonado-Passage — is presently serving 22 years in jail after being convicted of a murder-for-hire plot, falsifying wildlife information, and violating the Endangered Species Act. Sadly, not even Exotic can escape the coronavirus pandemic, and he’s reportedly beneath quarantine whereas in jail.
Joe Exotic’s fourth husband, Dillon Passage, has been preserving shut tabs on him whereas in jail. That’s, till Exotic had to enter reported quarantine because of the novel coronavirus. Talking with Andy Cohen on the SiriusXM present Radio Andy, Passage revealed what was occurring concerning Exotic’s COVID-19 quarantine. Right here’s what he needed to say:
We communicate like three to 5 occasions on daily basis, however since he’s been moved to this new facility, they’re placing him on a COVID-19 isolation due to the earlier jail he was at, there have been instances. I’ve but to talk to him since he moved.
Joe Exotic is presently serving his sentence in Oklahoma’s Grady County Jail. He was discovered responsible final 12 months of hiring a hitman to kill Huge Cat Rescue proprietor Carole Baskin, whom Exotic alleges killed her late husband and subsequently fed him to tigers. Andy Cohen pressed on concerning the alleged coronavirus isolation, asking Dillon Passage whether or not Exotic was quarantined individually from everybody else. In his phrases:
From what I do know, sure. From what he informed me.
Previous to allegedly getting sick, Joe Exotic has been preserving busy whereas in jail. From behind bars, the previous zookeeper has filed a $94 million lawsuit towards the U.S. Division of Inside and the U.S. Federal Wildlife Service for allegedly placing him out of enterprise. Per the lawsuit, Exotic can be accusing former enterprise accomplice Jeff Lowe for allegedly mendacity and falsifying proof.
Whereas Joe Exotic’s ex-husband John Finlay hasn’t spoken to him since they cut up up, Dillon Passage stays stalwart and is intent on sticking by Exotic’s aspect whereas he serves time in jail. This is what he informed Andy Cohen:
I do love Joe. He’s been with me via my darkest occasions, and I’m not going to simply dip out and abandon him when he wants me most.
Joe Exoctic positively isn’t the primary within the nationwide highlight to be quarantined throughout this pandemic. Andy Cohen himself was additionally in self-isolation after testing optimistic for coronavirus. That put the way forward for his sequence, Watch What Occurs Reside with Andy Cohen on pause, although it feels like he’s doing higher now. He is out of quarantine and adorably acquired to reunite together with his son.
Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem and Insanity is presently accessible to stream on Netflix. COVID-19 has had an immense influence on quite a few TV productions, so make sure you try our up to date checklist to see which sequence are delayed or are getting shortened seasons.
Add Comment