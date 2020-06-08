Tiger King’s Joe Exotic Still Trying To Get Out Of Jail, Claims He’ll ‘Be Dead In 2-3 Months’

Depart a Remark
Netflix’s Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem, and Insanity made Joe Exotic — whose authorized identify is Joseph Maldonado-Passage — a family identify. Nonetheless, now that the docuseries is not trending as a lot, Exotic’s star has misplaced a few of its shine. Whereas his husband Dillon Passage has been having fun with newfound recognition, Exotic remains to be attempting to get out of jail, and is now making the stark declare that he’ll “be lifeless in 2-3 months.”
The previous zoo proprietor is at present serving a 22-year jail sentence, having been convicted of two counts of murder-for-hire.(That is together with 17 different crimes, together with 9 counts of violating the Endangered Species Act.) From jail, Joe Exotic wrote a letter to his “supporters, followers, and family members,” which was acquired by TMZ. In it, he wrote three full pages crammed with common grievances, a few of which detailed the abuse of the jail system that he believed would contribute to his eventual dying. He additionally requested President Trump, Cardi B, and Kim Kardashian for his or her help in his launch from jail, believing the present well being disaster to be over (which it’s not). Learn a few of what he wrote beneath:
As most individuals know, I used to be born with CVID [common variable immune deficiency] not COVID-19 and [hemoglobin] anemia and required blood infusions each four weeks. I’ve not had one since finish of January, I’m [losing] weight, sores received’t heal, I’ll be lifeless in 2-3 months. It’s like I’ve been despatched to dying row, they’ve stopped all my medicines besides one, this place is Hell on Earth, and the psychological torture of being locked on this room alone and never even listening to Dillon’s voice or a letter, I want I might simply have ended issues when Travis died.
Joe Exotic’s letter additionally reveals that the previous zoo proprietor has not been visited by his husband for fairly a while. (Dillon Passage not too long ago partied it up with Netflix’s Too Sizzling to Deal with star Bryce Hirschberg, nevertheless.) Exotic is clearly upset in regards to the lack of communication from Passage and relatively morosely claims that he ought to have simply “have ended issues” after the dying of husband Travis Maldonado in 2017.
What’s extra, Joe Exotic sounds extremely irritated that individuals are sending him screenshots of Dillon Passage. He claimed that it’s not humorous and “not wholesome” for him to see his husband hanging out with pals whereas he’s in jail. A lot of the letter is kind of despondent, with Exotic additionally writing:
My soul is lifeless, I wrestle on a regular basis to carry on to what little hope I can discover, they preserve me locked down 24/7 with no cellphone, e-mail, or commissary and you’ll by no means perceive the psychological abuse this does to an individual. I don’t even know if I’m married anymore, appears everyone seems to be busy earning profits and being well-known…
Joe Exotic sounds loads much less hopeful than within the interview he supplied Netflix with in March, the place he promised that he can be “as loopy” when he ultimately leaves jail (and he thinks he’ll). Whereas Exotic’s been behind bars, his rival Carole Baskin has gained management over his zoo, and Nicolas Cage has been solid to play Exotic in a TV sequence, with different initiatives additionally within the works. Maybe that is what Exotic meant about individuals earning profits off of him whereas he’s in jail.
