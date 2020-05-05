‘Tiger King’s’ John Finlay Does Voiceover in Emergency Kit Commercial – Variety

John Finlay has landed his first post-“Tiger King” position.

The previous zoo worker and Netflix star lends his voice to a business for an emergency preparedness model known as Judy. The corporate has a restricted version “Tiger Protected” emergency equipment that cashes in on the “Tiger King” phenomenon — with out mentioning its identify — with a tiger-striped paint job.

The equipment comes filled with First Assist provides, meals and water reserves, security instruments and extra emergency sources. The particular objects sells for $250, and in mild of the coronavirus pandemic, all the proceeds go to America’s Meals Fund, a company launched by Leonardo DiCaprio and Laurene Powell Jobs that helps meals safety.

“Tigers aren’t the one factor that want our consideration. Greater than ever, it’s essential to be ready for emergencies, and to present again to individuals in want,” stated Finlay in a launch. “This can be a marketing campaign I’m proud to be a part of.”

Within the business, the corporate pokes enjoyable at its personal apparent ploy of utilizing Finlay and the hype that also surrounds “Tiger King.”

“At Judy, we expect emergency preparedness is so essential, we’ll do no matter it takes to get you to concentrate to it. Even this,” Finlay says. “Get it fast, as a result of whereas its novelty will most undoubtedly fade, being prepared for the sudden by no means will.”

After Netflix launched “Tiger King,” Finlay sat down with Variety for a digital interview about what the hit collection didn’t precisely painting about him.

Variety completely reported on Monday that Nicolas Cage will play Joe Unique, Finlay’s former associate and imprisoned zookeeper, in a scripted collection primarily based on the weird “Tiger King” story.

Watch the Judy business beneath.