Tiger King’s John Finlay reveals Joe Exotic isn’t singing in his music videos

Joe Finlay, star of Netflix’s Tiger King, has simply confirmed one thing that lots of us have suspected: Joe Exotic isn’t truly singing in these notorious music videos.

Finlay was as soon as in a relationship with the disgraced former zookeeper and have become a memorable face in the documentary sequence as a consequence of his quite a few tattoos and only a few tooth.

He participated in a latest aftershow particular with comic Joel McHale to debate residing in a post-Tiger King world.

One of many largest reveals to return from the newly launched episode is the (unsurprising) affirmation that Joe Exotic isn’t actually the singer of his weird cat-themed songs.

Many viewers famous the disparity between Exotic’s common voice and the husky vocals of his music, prompting suspicion that he was lip-syncing to anyone else’s work.

Finlay claims “that’s not him singing” and went into extra element concerning the unusual expertise of getting Exotic dedicate a track to you.

He stated: “I don’t precisely bear in mind the phrases. A few of them had been dangerous. A few of them had been nice. A few of them had been simply manner off the wall.”

The brand new episode additionally exhibits off Finlay’s model new set of tooth, which render him virtually unrecognisable, whereas additionally giving him an opportunity to voice his dissatisfaction of his portrayal in the sequence.

He added: “I used to be portrayed as a drugged out hillbilly and that was not me then. On the time, I used to be 4 to 5 years clear. When my daughter was born, I made a decision to by no means contact one other drug ever once more.”

Tiger King is streaming now on Netflix