Tiger Woods ‘Awake, Responsive, and Recovering in his Hospital Room’

Injured golf star Tiger Woods is “awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room,” in accordance with an announcement posted on his Twitter account on Tuesday night time.

Woods had a serious automobile accident on Tuesday morning. After being admitted to hospital, he has “undergone a protracted surgical process on his decrease proper leg and ankle,” the assertion famous.

“Mr Woods suffered vital orthopaedic accidents to his proper decrease extremity that had been handled throughout emergency surgical procedure by orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Heart, a degree 1 trauma centre,” stated Anish Mahajan, chief medical officer and interim CEO on the hospital.

“Communicated open fractures affecting each the higher and decrease parts of the tibia and fibula bones had been stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia. Extra accidents to the bones of the foot and ankle had been stabilized with a mixture of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical launch of the overlaying of the muscle groups to alleviate stress as a result of swelling,” Mahajan added.

“He’s at present awake, responsive and recovering in his resort room,” stated the assertion and goes on to thank the hospital workers, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division and the Hearth Division, earlier than requesting privateness for the injured sporting legend.

Throughout a press convention held by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Division on Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Alex Villanueva stated that there was no “proof of impairment” when deputies arrived on the scene. L.A. County Hearth Chief Daryl Osby additionally clarified that the “jaws of life” weren’t used to extract Woods from the automobile, however quite a halligan device and an axe. Although Villanueva didn’t know the precise pace Woods was driving, he stated that it was a “better pace than regular.”