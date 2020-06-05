Tiger Woods: Back director says his opinion of the golfing star changed after filming

Tiger Woods is indisputably the most well-known golfer of his era – having steadily grabbed the headlines on each the again pages and, in darker instances, the entrance pages.

His unbelievable profession is now the focus of a brand new characteristic size documentary, Tiger Woods: Back, which is able to air on Sky Documentaries tomorrow night time (Friday fifth June).

And the programme’s director, Nick German, says that regardless of the truth he’s been working in golf for twenty years – and although Woods has dominated his job in that point – he nonetheless learnt lots about the golfing icon whereas making the movie.

“His identify is all over the place and he’s the biggest participant of this period, so I assumed I knew every thing about him,” German solely informed RadioTimes.com.

“However I definitely learnt extra about his relationship with his father, I additionally learnt about his accidents and about his angle to accidents.

“That angle to being harm early in his profession I feel was very fascinating and revealing as to who he turned and what would occur to him.”

The documentary focuses on Woods’ unbelievable and sudden comeback, which culminated in a win ultimately 12 months’s Masters event – his fifteenth main in complete and his first since 2008.

And that victory is used as a leaping off level to debate the relaxation of his profession – from his early promise by means of to his unmatched ‘Tiger Slam’ (when he held all 4 majors without delay) after which on to the difficulties he confronted in his personal life and later his damage woes.

German says that the side of Woods’ profession that he most loved wanting again on was his time as an nearly invincible world-beater at the flip of the millenium.

“One factor that actually stood out for me in making it’s remembering simply how dominant he was in the early 2000s,” he defined.

“This is a participant that, in phrases of the world rankings, was additional forward in factors of the second greatest participant in the world than the second greatest participant was from each different participant in the world.

“It was simply so extremely dominant and I feel placing collectively a bit that had Sir Nick Faldo speaking about that and speaking about the way it makes him superman, his capability to show up and win, I actually actually loved wanting again at that.”

Tiger Woods: Back airs on Sky Documentaries at 9pm on Friday fifth June and can be obtainable on demand and on NOW TV from Saturday sixth June – check out what else is on with our TV Information