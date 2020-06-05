Tiger Woods: Back is an absorbing and candid documentary that offers a new perspective on a sporting icon

It’s in all probability inevitable that any sporting documentary touchdown within the foreseeable future will invite instantaneous comparisons with The Final Dance, Netflix’s monumental hit collection concerning the profession of basketball legend Michael Jordan. And whereas that is likely to be an extremely excessive bar to clear, Tiger Woods: Back – a new documentary from Sky – takes a fairly respectable stab at it, providing an entertaining and absorbing look again on the golf icon’s profession by using in depth archive footage and some candid interviews with these near him.

There are clear similarities between this venture and the aforementioned Netflix collection: each focus on culturally important sportsmen whose affect and fame transcended the sports activities that they performed and each centre on a key triumph late of their respective topic’s careers, whereas providing a broader look again at highlights and lowlights – although director Nick German has identified that these similarities are fully coincidental.

However there are additionally some key variations. For a begin this is a characteristic size documentary slightly than a collection, and so naturally the topic isn’t coated in fairly as a lot depth, whereas it centres on an occasion – the 2019 Masters – which is nonetheless very contemporary within the reminiscence, versus one from over 20 years in the past as was the case in The Final Dance. It’s in all probability additionally truthful to say that this lacks the sheer uncooked power of The Final Dance – maybe at the very least partially because of the truth that basketball is inarguably a extra dynamic and fast-paced sport than golf.

Probably the most important distinction, although, is that this documentary doesn’t have entry to Tiger Woods himself. Though the topic naturally seems all through the programme, this is by archive footage and snippets from press convention slightly than unique interviews – the consequence being that it feels extra like we’re admiring Woods from afar versus the extraordinarily intimate portrayal of Jordan’s profession that The Final Dance supplied.

However whereas this implies that Tiger Woods: Back can’t fairly attain the heights of the basketball phenomenon, that shouldn’t be held too firmly in opposition to it – unique interviews with the likes of former coach Butch Harmon and {golfing} hero Sir Nick Faldo enable for a number of fascinating insights to be gleaned, whereas it’s additionally fascinating to look again at Woods discuss his ambitions at first of his profession by some not too long ago unearthed footage.

Of the unique interviews that are included within the programme, it’s that with Butch Harmon which is essentially the most insightful. Harmon, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports activities, was Woods’ coach from 1993 to 2002, and so it’s maybe unsurprising that he was, based on German, “the primary title on the sheet once we checked out who we needed to speak to.” Harmon talks with nice ardour and unparalleled data about Woods’ profession and additionally tells some fascinating tales about interactions he had with Woods’ father. He’s the type of determine you’d gladly hear wax lyrical for hours – and so his presence within the documentary is a massive bonus.

Unsurprisingly, it’s possible sport followers – and golf followers particularly – that will discover essentially the most to take pleasure in right here. For youthful followers whose important affiliation with Woods will be the entrance web page headlines that so dominated his profession from 2008 onwards, will probably be extremely rewarding to return and see simply how dominant he as soon as was, whereas older followers will little question discover pleasure in reminiscing at his glory days and must also take curiosity in discussions about Woods relationship together with his late father Earl and his angle in the direction of accidents, each matters that are delved into extensively.

However there’s additionally a sure universality to the story which ought to assist the programme win an viewers past simply golfers. This is, basically, a redemption story, the story of a sporting legend who hit the very high, sunk to all-time low and in opposition to all odds rose once more – and you’d must be fairly hard-hearted to not discover at the very least a glimmer of inspiration in that. And so whereas it’s unlikely this may discover fairly as large an viewers as The Final Dance – owing partly to the very fact that Sky Documentaries is not precisely as ubiquitous as Netflix – it is nonetheless a satisfying and pleasing two hours, which can nicely depart you with a new perspective on a sporting icon.