Tiger Woods broke down in tears as he said goodbye to the British Open: “I don’t know if I’ll be physically able to come back here”

The golfer was applauded by the public and broke down in tears



Tiger Woods did not make the cut this Friday on the second day of the British Open golf course and after the 18th hole he received a standing ovation on the Saint Andrews course, after which he greeted the fans and ended in tears.

At 46 years old and after a car accident that almost cost him his right leg in February 2021, the American athlete was able to at least fulfill his desire to play the 150º British Open. However, his performance in the tournament has been very discreet: on Thursday he finished the first round with a +6 card, already fourteen shots off the lead, and this Friday he finished the second round with +3, to accumulate a global + 9 (nine over par in the field), well above the ‘cut’.

“I’m not retiring” confirmed this Friday. “But I don’t know if I’ll still be physically able to come back here, to Saint Andrews, when it’s time to host the British Open again”, he added to explain the reason for his tears and his emotional farewell to the public.

Tiger Woods said goodbye to the Scottish public in tears (Reuters)

“I’m going to play more British Opens, but in eight years (the time he estimates it will be before it’s held at St Andrews again) I don’t think I’m still competitive enough,” insisted Woods, “excited by the ovation and the fervor of the public” when he completed his tour.

“As I got closer to the hole, the applause got louder. People have appreciated what I have done all these years that I have played in Scotland, where I love to play. Everything (the feeling) has gone up in me when I was heading to the ball,” he explained. Disappointed, with his head lowered and a serious gesture, Woods passed one last time, at least in this tournament, through the portico of the Royal and Ancient, the building that houses the body that governs the rules of golf (except in the United States and Mexico, submitted to the North American organization USGA).

“I’m disappointed not to play at the weekend, but clearly I haven’t played well enough. I wish I had done better. Saint Andrews is still my favorite course. I fell in love with him in 1995 and that has not changed, ”she admitted at a press conference.

Woods returned to competition in April at the Augusta Masters, where he was 47th, after two positive first rounds. He then dropped out on the third round at the PGA Championship and forfeited the US Open. “Now I have nothing planned. Maybe I’ll play something next year, but I don’t know. This year I was just hoping to be able to play this tournament and I’ve been lucky enough to be able to play three”, he explained when asked about his immediate plans. The British Open is the only Grand Slam golf tournament held outside the United States.

With information from AFP

