Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Severe Car Accident in Los Angeles

Tiger Woods was hospitalized and underwent surgical procedure after being concerned in a roll-over automobile accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

Woods was the one particular person in the automobile, which flipped over and sustained “main injury,” based on the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Division. Firefighters and paramedics had to make use of a rescue device to extract him from the car, and he was taken to a neighborhood hospital to be handled for his accidents.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California the place he suffered a number of leg accidents,” his supervisor, Mark Steinberg, advised the Related Press. “He’s at the moment in surgical procedure and we thanks on your privateness and assist.”

No different vehicles or folks had been concerned in the crash, which occurred after 7 a.m. on the sting of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, a rich group in the South Bay space of Los Angeles. Woods was driving northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Highway when his car flipped and crashed.

Woods was slated to shoot a Discovery program Wednesday as a part of his partnership with GolfTV, alongside David Spade, Jada Pinket Smith, Dwyane Wade and others, a supply aware of the matter tells Selection. Woods was additionally filming Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division launched a press release with the small print of the crash in the early afternoon.

“On February 23, 2021, at roughly 7:12 a.m., LASD responded to a single car roll-over site visitors collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The car was touring northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Highway, when it crashed. The car sustained main injury. The motive force and sole occupant was recognized as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a neighborhood hospital by ambulance for his accidents,” the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Division tweeted in a press release.

The crash is being investigated by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Division’s Lomita Station.

Woods was in Los Angeles to host the Genesis Invitational golf event held on the Riviera Nation Membership in the Pacific Palisades.

In 2009, Woods’ SUV ran over a hearth hydrant and crashed right into a tree, and in 2017, police discovered him asleep behind the wheel of a automobile improperly parked on the street. For the second incident, he pleaded responsible to reckless driving and attended a clinic to assist with a sleep problem and prescription remedy.