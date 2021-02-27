Tiger Woods’ oath to his inner circle after the car accident

Tiger Woods made an oath to his inner circle: he will fight to play again (REUTERS / Brian Snyder)

Tiger Woods, 45, paralyzed the world of sports last Tuesday, February 23, after undergoing emergency surgery after starring in a car accident. Now his future in sports is a mystery.

As he could find out People, the American golfer took an oath to his inner circle in the last hours. The native of Cypress, California, told his girlfriend Erica Herman, his agent Mark Steinberg and his caddy Joe LaCava, while they visited him at the Los Angeles medical center, that his career “cannot end like this.”

Woods insisted that if he can play again, he will. Although he is frustrated by what happened, a source told the aforementioned media that “If there is any way that he can continue playing, he will” .

The American, who in recent times was fighting to break the few records that resist him, knows what it is to resuscitate in sport, since in the past he has overcome nine back and knee operations, as well as major scandals for infidelities and other road accidents that put him in the eye of the hurricane.

“This is a big setback, and he knows it, but have overcome obstacles in the past and think you can do it again”, Remarked the person consulted. He added: “When you are healed enough, you will need other treatments, including physical therapy. But he is a fighter. If anyone can recover from this, it is him”.

This is how Tiger Woods’ vehicle was after the accident (Photo: Reuters)

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Medical Director and Acting Executive Director Anish Mahajan explained that at the time Tiger “suffered major orthopedic injuries to his right lower limb that were treated during emergency surgery by orthopedic trauma specialists.” The tibia and fibula were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia, while a combination of screws and pins was used for additional injuries to the foot and ankle bones..

“He used a seat belt thankfully. Otherwise, it could not have been achieved ”, concluded the source that shared the previously mentioned North American media.

Woods, as explained by Sheriff Alex Villanueva during an interview with the television network CNN, does not remember what happened during the accident. In addition, he opened a new line on the subject of the Genesis GV80 pickup model 2021: they will investigate the “black box” These modern cars have to know precisely how fast you were driving when you lost control. “We hope that it is equipped with the black box so that we will have information on speed, which may be a factor in this accident,” he clarified.

Officer Carlos González was the first police officer to approach the place where the golfer’s vehicle overturned on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Ranchos Palos Verdes, in Los Angeles, California. According to the authorities’ report, the collision occurred at 7.12 on Tuesday. At 7.22 a neighbor made the call to 911 and only six minutes later, at 7.28, the uniformed man was already on the scene. Sheriff Villanueva also explained that investigators will not press charges against Tiger. “We do not contemplate any charges in this accident. This is still an accident. An accident is not a crime. They happen, unfortunately ”.

For his part, Dr. Kenneth Jung, an orthopedic foot and ankle surgeon at the Kerlan-Jobe Institute, spoke with Los Angeles Times and explained that being an exposed injury “The soft tissue wrap, or skin, is also very important. If you don’t have skin covering the bone, it doesn’t really matter how the bone looks or heals”. In this sense, he pointed out that one or two days after the surgical intervention, the tissue is checked to detect if there is necrosis or death.

