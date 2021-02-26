Tiger Woods’ recovery: how long it will take and the main fear his family has after the serious accident

Tiger Woods could relapse into his addiction to prescription drugs after his accident (REUTERS)

While Tiger Woods gradually begins to improve after his serious car accident, in his family they begin to worry about some aspects of his recovery. The golfer from 45 years suffered several injuries to his right leg and will have to recover from the complex surgery performed in the last hours in the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

First of all, Woods you will have to aim to recover in the best possible way from your injuries to the foot, ankle, tibia, and fibula of his right leg, a process that will take you no less than 6 weeks (and possibly more), according to the Dr. John Torres, medical correspondent of NBC News.

“The hope is that Tiger can walk again, that he can take his daughter to the altar when he gets married and that he can keep doing things with your family and children in the way you were doing up to now. Hopefully, in the best of cases we could be talking about a return to the golf courses, but it will take time to arrive seeing his age and his medical history “, added the specialist.

It will be a long process until the former golf number 1 can regain the elongation, flexion, and rotation of your leg, since the doctors inserted rods, screws and dowels in different areas to rebuild it.

Tiger Woods suffered injuries to the foot, ankle, tibia and fibula in his right leg. (Photo: EFE)



The truth is that beyond the logical concern that exists around his physical difficulties, in his family they fear that he will be negatively linked to the medications again. A source consulted by The Sun I affirm that Tiger Woods, who has been in addiction rehab, has a “deep-seated” problem with prescription drugs.

“They have already been administered heavy-duty pain relievers, anesthesia, and sedatives in other operations. Tiger has whitewashed your fight with these types of opioids for more than a decade. There is a real fear that you will be exposed to these drugs in recovery and return to addictionsThey told the British newspaper.

When in May of 2017 was arrested for allegedly drunk driving, himself Tiger Woods it was he who acknowledged that he was under the influence of prescription drugs. The arrest toxicology report showed that he had taken analgesics and anxiolytics What Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax y Ambien. At that time he had to receive professional help to manage the use of these drugs.

Tiger Woods had problems with prescription drug addiction in the past (Photo: REUTERS)

For now his sporting future is unknown. To their 45 years, and still fighting to break his few remaining records, the 15-year-old American player majors and a total of 82 PGA Tour titles should focus on a new sporting resurrection. In the past, it has superimposed nine back and knee operations, as well as major scandals for infidelity and other road accidents.

His fans long to see him return full as he did in 2019, when few counted on him for his countless stumbles but he made one of the sport’s most shocking returns by winning his fifth Augusta Masters, his first Grand Slam in 11 years.

