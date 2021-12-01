Tiger Woods spoke after the serious accident: the fear of losing his leg and the confession about his sporting future

Tiger Woods suffered a hard accident in February of this year (EFE)

The American star Tiger Woods he has ruled out returning to golf full time professional while recovering from leg injuries caused by a car accident earlier in the year. Former world number one, 45, suffered fractures in his right leg after the van SUV 2021 Genesis GV80 driving in a Los Angeles suburb in February hit the road and flipped multiple times.

Now, in dialogue with the magazine Golf Digest, the reference of the sport in question pointed out that he will not participate again as he would like of the most important circuit and tournaments: “I think something realistic for me is to play on the PGA Tour one day, but never full time. Never again (…) but choosing and choosing some tournaments a year ”.

Pick and pick a few events a year and play with it. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It is an unfortunate reality, but it is my reality. I understand it and I accept it ”, he was sincere.

Tiger Woods admits he will “never” compete one hundred percent again (Reuters)

However, in addition to explaining what his participation in the sport he loves the most will be like from now on, he also made a stark revelation about those moments in which He was admitted to the hospital after the multiple injuries he suffered. “There was a time when, I would not say it was 50/50, but I was very close to walking out of that hospital with one leg,” he said, in addition to considering that he still has to go through a long process in this rehabilitation.

“I’m not even halfway there, as you know, I have had five surgeries on my back. So I have to deal with that too. So as the leg gets stronger, the back can be a problem, ”he explained.

The doctors said that fractured the tibia and fibula of the right leg in several places. To stabilize that area, they had to insert a bar and a combination of screws and nails was used to repair other injuries to the ankle and foot.

Woods acknowledged that he was close to losing his leg after the accident (Efe)

“I can participate in golf and, if my leg is good enough, maybe i can play a tournament here or there. But climbing up the mountain again like in 2017 I do not think it is a realistic expectation for me, “he considered, alluding to his belief that he will not be at the top of the sport again.

Although he is well known for being a fierce competitor and a tremendously ambitious athlete, Woods was at peace with the possibility that he will not be able to return to his best level or play full time: “I don’t have to compete and play against the best players in the world to have a great life.”

The golfer explained that “Continues to progress” in his rehabilitation although he clarified that it is a “hard” process and that he still has a long way to go. Finally he stressed that “Patience” is the key to a recovery as complex as yours: “I know that is easy to say but difficult to do.”

