Tiger Woods spoke of the ordeal he lives a year after his accident: “I still have many problems with my leg”

Next Wednesday will be one year since Tiger Woods’ serious accident (Usa Today Sports)

Six days to go a year after the tremendous car accident suffered by Tiger Woods In Los Angeles, the golfer reviewed his recovery and revealed that the process is slower than expected.

golf superstar suffered fractures in his right leg after the 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV he was driving went off the road and flipped multiple times. The doctors reported a fracture of the tibia and fibula of the right leg at various points and to stabilize it they had to insert a bar and a combination of screws and nails.

“I’m still working on the walking part. I have a long way to go,” Woods said at the pre-Genesis Invitational press conference at the Riviera Country Club, where the 15-time Grand Slam champion is hosting the tournament.

Woods assured that the recovery process is going slower than he thought (Efe)

At the same time, he added that he saw progress in his game since December, particularly when it comes to short shots. “My golf activity has been very limited. I can putt very well, hit short irons very well, but I haven’t done anything really long seriously,” the 46-year-old acknowledged.

“I can play golf on the weekends, that’s easy, but being able to be here and play six rounds of golf (practice round, pro-am, four competitive days) I still can’t do it.” admitted the Californian and added: “The frustrating thing is not being on my schedule. I would like to be in a certain place but I am not.

“I am improving, yes, but not at the speed and rhythm that I would like. I have seen progress, I am much stronger than I was. Every day is a fight and I welcome that fight,” she reflected.

Tiger Woods played a tournament with his son (Usa Today Sports)

Despite not feeling ready to return, Woods is confident that he will return to high competition at some point: “I can come back, yes,” he said, although without giving an approximate date of when it could happen: “I wish I could say it. I wish I knew but I don’t.”

With these comments, the expectations that were generated around a hypothetical return to the playing fields for the Augusta Masters in April, which had begun to be devised after seeing him play with his son Charlie in the Championship of the PNC in Florida last December. However, on that he assured that said event it was a far cry from the demands of a high-performance circuit.

Finally, despite frustration with the slow recovery process, Woods stressed thate considered himself lucky to be where he is after fears of losing his right leg due to two fractures.

“I am very lucky, very lucky. I didn’t know if I was going to have a right leg or not. So to be able to have my right leg still here is great. I still have a lot of problems with herbut it is my leg and I am very grateful for that, “he said.

KEEP READING

Accompanied by his son, Tiger Woods returned to golf after his serious accident

The first photo of Tiger Woods after the accident that almost cost him his life

After the accident that almost cost him his life, Tiger Woods reappeared in public during a golf tournament