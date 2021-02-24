Tiger Woods suffered a severe car accident and was hospitalized

The scene of Tiger Woods’ accident

Tiger Woods He is hospitalized after having starred in a serious accident in Los Angeles this Tuesday morning when he was traveling alone in his vehicle. As confirmed by the county Sheriff’s Office in a press conference, police officers and firefighters had to remove the golfer who was trapped inside the car and so far it is unknown what caused his vehicle to overturn.

The US site TMZ published some official statements from the authorities regarding the incident: “On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 am, LASD responded to a traffic collision with a single overturned vehicle at the Rolling Hills border. Estates and Ranchos Palos Verdes. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard on Blackhorse Road when it crashed. The vehicle suffered significant damage ”.

The same sources reported that WoodsThe 45-year-old was traveling alone and it took firefighting work to free him from the driver’s seat he was stuck in. An image captured by a CBS helicopter allows us to see how the Genesis SUV in which he was traveling was left, overturned on the ground several meters from the road. Captain James Powers described the place: “It’s kind of a downhill slope, and there are also some winding turns,” further explaining that the truck: “It crossed the central median and went up the sidewalk on the other side of the road, and it it overturned in some bushes ”.

For his part, Los Angeles County spokesman Henry Narvez added that another car, which was not involved in the incident, stopped after seeing what happened and was hit from behind, while Sheriff Alex Villanueva provided several details. about what happened.

This is how the vehicle in which Tiger Woods was traveling was left

The world golf star was taken to a nearby clinic, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent surgery. His agent, Mark Steinberg, told the news agency AP: “Tiger Woods was in a car accident this morning in California, where he suffered multiple leg injuries. It is currently being operated. We appreciate your privacy and support. “

“We have learned of the car accident that Tiger suffered today. Woods. We are waiting for more information when he leaves the operation, ”said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. “On behalf of the PGA Tour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers,” he added.

“I hope Tiger is well,” said American Justin Thomas, current world number three. “It hurts to see one of your … now one of my best friends, have an accident. I just hope it’s okay. I only care about their children. I’m sure they are fighting. “

The vehicle was destroyed (Reuters)

Woods He is considered the best golfer of all time by various specialists and has won the Masters Tournament five times, the US Open three times, the PGA Championship four times and the British Open three times. Lately, a back injury for which he was operated on five times (the last in January of this year) had taken him away from the playing fields.

His last appearance had been with his son Charlie, 11 years old, during their participation in the PNC Championship family tournament in Orlando, Florida. “I don’t think words can describe this,” the former PGA No. 1, winner of 15 Grand Slam tournaments, declared then. “Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I, is a memory for our whole lives.”

Just weeks ago, the American had left the operating room after having undergone a microdiscotomy, the fifth operation on his back that he had throughout his career, to remove a disc fragment that was pressing on his sciatic nerve. The doctors then considered that the operation had been successful and that the player could achieve a full recovery.

“I’m already seeing how to resume training to prepare for my return to the circuit,” Woods said at the time through a statement confirming his absence from the Farmer’s Insurance Open tournament in San Diego and the Genesis Invitational, in Lo Angeles. In that writing, he also anticipated his intentions to participate in the Masters in April, which he conquered for the fifth time in 2019.

