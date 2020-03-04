Tigers: Hunting the Traffickers – Everything you need to know

Former Royal Marine Commando Aldo Kane’s new documentary shines a lightweight on the tiger of tiger trafficking commerce in South East Asia.

Right here’s all the pieces you need to know about the laborious however necessary watch.

When is Tigers: Hunting the Traffickers on TV?

The documentary will air on BBC Two on Wednesday 4th March at 9pm. It’ll even be accessible on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

What’s it about?

Kane stories on the brutal tiger trafficking commerce in South East Asia. It’s price warning that the documentary incorporates ugly photos of the animals getting used for merchandise similar to wine and glue, was properly as surprising footage of breeding services and tigers being fattened for slaughter.

With fewer than 4,000 tigers left in the wild, nevertheless, it’s an necessary material, one which shines a lightweight on trafficking routes in Malaysia, China, Thailand, Laos and Vietnam.

Kane may also enlist the assist of wildlife crime investigators attempting to crack down on the commerce.

Do you have a assessment?

Certainly. That is what RadioTimes critic David Butcher had to say about the somewhat distressing sequence:

If you’re fortunate, you received’t have heard of tiger bone wine, which in China is believed to have medicinal worth. At one stage on this investigation, presenter Aldo Kane visits a tiger zoo in China and, hidden from view, finds dozens of instances of the wine. Spherical the again of one other facility in Laos he finds a chest freezer with, inside, three full frozen tiger cubs. In Vietnam, a colleague purchases a block of tiger bone “glue” (used as an aphrodisiac) for $7,000 a kilo.

And at each stage of his journey there are grim photographs of captive tigers, stored in cages and enclosures, bred to feed the horrible commerce in tiger elements, which, a conservationist says, “is totally uncontrolled”. It’s a strong, revealing movie however you might want to skip the butchering scene at the finish.

Who’s Aldo Kane?

Aldo Kane is a former Royal Marine Commando and sniper now turned adventurer. Kane has labored offering security for movie and tv productions in excessive environments, together with Steve Backshall’s Excessive Mountain Problem.

The place is Tigers: Hunting the Traffickers filmed?

The documentary is filmed throughout China, Malaysia and South East Asia.