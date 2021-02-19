Tigers vs. Cruz Azul: where and how to see the clash between the Machine and the Club World Cup runner-up

After defeating the Korean Ulsan Hyundai and Brazil’s Palmeiras, coach Ricardo Ferretti’s “felines” received the ancestry certificate that only world finalists have. EFE / EPA / File



The UANL Tigres, who last week reached the final of the Club World Cup, They will premiere their pedigree this Wednesday before the hungry Cruz Azul, in the duel that will close the sixth day of the Clausura of Mexican football.

After beating the Korean Ulsan Hyundai and Brazil’s Palmeiras, the “felines”From coach Ricardo Ferretti received the ancestry certificate that only world finalists have.

This Wednesday, after several days of measured training so as not to add fatigue after the long trip from Qatar, the venue for the World Cup, the Tigres they will try to extract juice from their condition of premises Before a rival with whom they have pending accounts.

In the quarterfinals of the last Apertura tournament, the Blues beat the Tigres 1-3 in their own stadium, one of the toughest in Mexico for visiting teams, thanks to which they reached the semifinal.

The duel has an additional rivalry, that of the scorers of both tables, the French André Pierre Gignac, for the regios, and the Uruguayan Jonathan Rodríguez, of the celestial picture.

Rodríguez won the crown of last season’s scorers with a score more than Gignac, but the Frenchman has just conquered the silver ball of the World Cup and hopes to be the protagonist in the attack to put the player in his place. irreverent “Cabecita” Rodríguez.

Under the guidance of Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso, Cruz Azul lost his first two games, but won the last three and appears in sixth place in the table with nine points, two more than his rival on duty, who is ninth.

“Tigres is a rival of respect, since the 80’s they have won things with players with a spectacular history. From Juan Reynoso’s point of view it is a large institution“Observed the Blues strategist.

The game will put two tables with different realities face to face. While Tigres has five league titles in the last 10 years, Cruz Azul hasn’t won one since 1997 and has been teased for his weakness at crucial moments, the last in the Apertura semifinal in which he let go of a four-goal lead and was eliminated by Pumas UNAM.

This Wednesday they will broadcast the game starting at 9:00 p.m. on channels: 5 and TUDN.

