Tigres de la UANL and the other Liga MX clubs that played international finals outside of Concacaf

Bruno Marioni, José Saturdino Cardozo and Gabriel Caballero were some foreigners who fought to win a title with a Liga MX team (Photo: special)

According to experts, mexican football will live this February 11 the most important match of its history at the club level, when UANL Tigers face the Bayern Munich at the end of Qatar Club World Cup.

And it is that like never before, the eyes of the fans and the press worldwide will be attentive to what a team of the Liga MX and of the Concacaf before the most powerful group of the Bundesliga Germany, which by the way, exceeds almost 15 times the value of the university staff.

However, it is not the first time that a club Liga MX dispute a international degree and outside their confederation. In fact there was already Final 15 previous that went before representatives of the CONMEBOL, either in Copa Libertadores, Sudamericana or Interamericana, so it will be the first against a UEFA rival.

It should be mentioned that the figures do not favor nationals, since only on four occasions they raised the glass.

Interamerican Cup

The first Final that a Mexican team played took place in 1969 in the missing Inter-American Cup, which ended up taking La Plata students (Argentina) beating 6-3 at Toluca.

Only three years after the disaster of the Red Devils, Blue Cross fell 3-2 to him Nacional (Uruguay) in the same contest.

In 1978, came the first victory for a Mexican club in the Interamerican Cup. The Eagles defeated the Boca Juniors (Argentina), with Diego Armando Maradona, in a three-game series: the first they lost 3-0, the second they won 1-0, and since it was not played by global scoreboard but each victory gave a point, they played a third tiebreaker game, which the Eagles won 2-1 at the Azteca Stadium.

Pumas of the UNAM did the same in 1981 by beating the National (Uruguay). In the first game, the university students won 3-1; in the second they fell by the same marker; and in the third 2-1, in the Olympic University.

A decade later, in the edition of 1991, America was crowned again by defeating 3-2 on aggregate at Olympiad (Paraguay).

South American Cup

Without a doubt, the most important achievement so far has been achieved in 2006 by the Tuzos of Pachuca in the Copa Sudamericana, a team that beat 2-1 on aggregate at Colo Colo (Chile), which at that time had its best generation of players such as Alexis Sánchez, Arturo Vidal, Matías Fernández and Humberto Suazo.

In contrast, the Pumas of the UNAM they stayed very close in 2005 by falling 4-3 on penalties against him Boca Juniors in La Bombonera, in a match remembered for the controversial arbitration decisions in favor of the locals.

Two years later, America neither could with him Sarandí Arsenal, in another duel involved in controversy. The Argentines won the first leg held at the Azteca stadium 3-2, while in the second leg the Eagles beat the South Americans 2-1 in Buenos Aires, which is why the game had to be defined in shots from eleven steps after the 4-4 overall.

However, Conmebol changed the rules at the last minute, informing that for the only time in the history of the finals of said competition, the visitor scores were worth double.

Liberators cup

The most remembered defeats have undoubtedly been the final of Libertadores who lost Blue Cross 3-1 ante Boca Juniors in 2001, Chivas de Guadalajara versus Porto Alegre International (Brazil) by an aggregate score of 5-3 in 2010 and most recently, Tigers which fell 3-0 on aggregate at River Plate (Argentina) in 2015.

In this way, the team led by Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti and guided on the pitch by the French striker Andre Pierre Gignac He will try to defeat his ghosts of 2015 and achieve the feat of defeating the great favorite.

