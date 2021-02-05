Tigres defeated Ulsan Hyundai in the Club World Cup with a somersault and a double from Gignac

This Thursday, Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) played their first participation in the Club World Cup. With this, a good opportunity was made to show one of the most relevant templates of Mexican soccer in recent years internationally, in order to reach the semifinal against Palm Trees, winner of the Liberators cup.

For this encounter, Ricardo “Tuca” Ferreti lined up Nahuel Guzman in goal. In defense he will have Luis Rodrígez, Francisco Meza, Diego Reyes and Carlos Salcedo. The midfield will be covered by the usual: Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca and Jesús Dueñas, while the attack will be carried out by Javier Aquino, Luis Quiñones and the French Andre Pierre Gignac.

During the first minutes of the meeting, the controversy arose because of claims by the members of the South Korean club regarding the irregular inflation of the balls. However, the Mexicans seized the ball, while the rivals carried out a high pressure.

Tigres will seek to do a good job in their first participation in this international tournament. (Photo: Jovani Pérez Silva / Infobae Mexico)

The first arrival of danger generated by Tigres occurred at 19 minutes, through a strong shot from outside the area by Gignac, which was sent off by goalkeeper Jo Hyuon-Woo, who prevailed firmly under the three sticks of his team.

However, the first goal of the meeting he did Ulsan hyundai at minute 24 through a corner kick, where Kim ki-hee He anticipated the royal defense to surprise Nahuel Guzman. After that onslaught, the bewilderment remained in those of the Tuca, because minutes later they had to resist a couple of shots on goal.

Subsequently, the Tigers began their offense with a free throw from Gignac where the goalkeeper responded again in a good way. A few seconds later, the goal for him tie of the regios fell in the 38th minute thanks to a corner kick, where Diego Reyes deflected first pole for the arrival of the French, who appeared alone in the area and it did not fail.

André-Pierre Gignac celebrating his second goal against the South Korean team. (Photo: Mohammed Dabbous / Reuters)

Towards the end of the first half, the center referee went to the WHERE for a consult a possible hand of Kim ki-hee in his area after a center, foul that was decreed. The person responsible for executing the penalty kick was Gignac, who fearlessly crossed his shot and made his double.

For the second half, Tuca Ferreti decided to make an offensive modification with the entry of the forward Carlos Gonzalez by the central defender Francisco Meza. This meant a change in the tactical standoff of the royal club, which continued to attack despite having score advantage.

In minute 57, Yoon Bit-Garam made a great play in the Tigres area for the ball to conclude inside the net, however, the assistant referee scored out of place with which annulled the annotation.

Kim Kee-Hee of Ulsan Hyundai celebrates the first goal of the match against Tigres UANL. (Photo: Mohammed Dabbous / Reuters)

Although the Tigers were in control of most of the game, as well as scoring opportunities, they could not increase the score in their favor. Even Filiberto Fulgencio ran a by disparos near the rival goal, but these they were not of sufficient quality to generate danger.

It is worth mentioning that with his so much for the tie, Gignac was the scorer of goal 400 in the history of the Club World Cup. Furthermore, he became the club’s first player to score in all the competitions in which he has participated. At the end of the match, the footballer highlighted the character of his companions to overcome the adverse marker.

After this victory, the Concacaf champion will face Palmeiras, from Brazil, who is already concentrated in Qatar. The match will be next Sunday, February 7 at 12:00 (Central Mexico time). If he wins that match, he would have the chance to play the final against the great favorite of the competition, the Bayern Munich.

