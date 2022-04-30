Tigres invited Grupo Pesado for Children’s Day and this is how the fans reacted

Club Tigres invited Grupo Firme for Children’s Day (Photo: EFE/ONErpm)

With the celebration of Boy’s and Girl’s Day in Mexico, different clubs of the MX League They carry out dynamics and events to celebrate in the company of their children’s fans, for this reason the club tigers decided to make a special coexistence with them.

Through social networks, he shared the event called “Tiger Boy’s Day”, which will take place on Monday, May 2, in which he invited all the girls and boys who are followers of the UANL squad to go to the Parque de attractions Magic Forest y be part of the celebration organized by Miguel Herrera’s team.

And one of the star guests will be heavy groupthe grouping of Northern music will have a Meet & Greet with the first 100 children who arrive at area 4 of the park with their tigers shirtso the Monterrey squad encouraged all its fans to be part of the celebration of childhood.

Club Tigres will celebrate Children’s Day (Photo: Twitter/@TigresOficial)

However, the news that the interpreter group of when you’re good will be the protagonist of the Children’s Day event did not please all the fans of the felinesthen they considered that the musical band did not correspond to the celebration.

Through Twitter many different users made fun of the organization of the “Day of the Tiger boy” They questioned whether minors are fans of this type of regional music and questioned the organization of the event, considering that it was better to invite another type of group.

The Tigres club invited Grupo Pesado for Children’s Day (Photo: Twitter/@TigresOficial)

“I didn’t know kids liked Heavy. No ma**r”, “A h***vo! Because children love Heavy Great Guest”, “I already saw my child singing Arráncame la Vida”, “I think they screwed up it’s not father’s daya children’s option would have been better or a coexistence with players, botargas” and “I would like to be a Child again 🙁 “, were some of the comments received by the UANL team.

The debate on the celebration planned by the royal squad did not stop there because other fans They affirmed that children in the north of the country do listen to this type of music and affirmed that the participation of Grupo Pesaro was pertinent.

(Photo: Twitter/@diego_torres097)

“They are children from the north of Mexicothey are not children from the south, obviously the royal children will like it” and “Sounds like something that morros listen to daily”, were other contradictory responses to the jokes of the celebration.

But the fans not only discussed this topic, but also stated that the members of Grupo Pesado are fans of the scratched of Monterrey, for which they questioned the credibility of the event.

It should be noted that the event will be held on May 2 because on Saturday April 30th they will play the last regular day of the Clausura 2022 on his visit to the defending champion Atlas. o’clock at 19:00 hoursthe red and black squad will receive the visit of the felines of the Louse Herrera to close his performance on date 17 of the tournament.

(Photo: Twitter/@PepeManuelCV)

The match will be of vital importance as both teams will fight for their automatic qualification to the league. Until now tigers is in the position two of the table with 32 pointswhile the foxes are in the position four with 26 points.

At the moment both clubs would be in “the big party of Mexican soccer”, but if Atlas loses to Tigres it could fall into the playoff zoneEverything will depend on whether America defeats Cruz Azul and thus displaces The Red and Black Fury.

