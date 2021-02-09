“Tigres is a team with a lot of power”: Bayern Munich coach warned of the Mexican team’s offense

Hansi Flick applauded the approach of his next rival in the Club World Cup final: the UANL Tigers (Photo: Andreas Gebert / Reuters)

Hansi Flick, coach of the Bayern Munich, applauded the approach of his next rival in the Club World Cup final: the UANL Tigers. He pointed out that he saw the feline victory against Palmeiras and stressed that the dynamism of the Mexican team in their attacks.

“I saw the first semi-final. Tigres is a very dynamic team, with a lot of power, we have to counter that well in the final “declared the Teutonic helmsman after his team’s triumph in the semi-final of the international tournament against Al Ahly.

And it is that the university students they surprised with their victory against the Brazilian club because they could contain their offense, as well as keep the ball in attack and defense. For that reason, they achieved a historic triumph for Mexican soccer.

Bayern Munich reached the Club World Cup final by beating Al Ahly (Photo: Mohammed Dabbous / Reuters)

It is worth remembering that, of the seven Mexican teams to go to the maximum tournament at club level, only those from San Nicolás de los Garza reached the final of the championship. The best performances so far were Necaxa’s third places in the first edition of 2000, Monterrey in 2012 and Pachuca in 2017.

In turn, América (2006 and 2016), Pachuca (2008), Atlante (2009), and Cruz Azul (2014) that could only get fourth place in this competition. Chivas, on the other hand, lost their two matches and remained in last place in the contest.

Thus, Andre Pierre Gignac he remembered his words after the quarter-final match against Ulsan Hyundai. “I said we came to make history and we are the first Mexican club to reach the final”, said the feline player after the victory against Palmeiras.

Tigres beat Palmeiras in the semifinals with a goal from André-Pierre Gignac (Photo: Mohammed Dabbous / Reuters)

The highest historical scorer of the university institution pointed out that those of the Sultana del Norte made a great effort to take the victory. “We made a great effort, from the goalkeeper to the striker”, he detailed.

“It was an intense match. They have a great goalkeeper who made three or four saves, but we came out with the victory. We are happy tonight. The important thing now is to rest and prepare for the final because we can do something historic “, he stressed.

At the same time, Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti, coach of the UANL Tigres, acknowledged that his team is enjoying their pass to the final of the Club World Cup. Although they could face the powerful Bayern Munich, the Brazilian assured that the illusions remain intact to lift the champion trophy.

Of the seven Mexican teams to go to the tournament, only those from San Nicolás de los Garza reached the final of the championship (Photo: Mohammed Dabbous / Reuters)

“Everyone’s effort put us in the final. I think it’s one thing we’re enjoying and we’re going to keep dreaming about. We are still very involved and hopefully we can give the great satisfaction of the championship “, he mentioned after the triumph over Palmeiras.

The naturalized Mexican helmsman indicated that the cats have had a great tournament since they faced Ulsan Hyundai. Admitted that the two teams they faced were tough, but he applauded the effort of his pupils to overcome all difficulties.

“In both games we did the merits to reach the final. We face two very good teams, naturally with different styles, but we adapted well and imposed our style of play ”, he explained.

Finally, he noted that in the final they will have to sign with another totally different team, but he pointed out that he has already studied them to achieve glory. “Now we are going to have another style of play. We know them perfectly and hope remains intact, “he concluded.

