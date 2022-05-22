Tigres is going for the comeback against the champion Atlas: “We have to play a match bordering on perfection”

Archive photo of Tigres fans in Mexico. Nou Camp Stadium, Leon, Mexico. May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

The MX League is close to meeting the teams that will fight for the title of Grita México Closure 2022. With the semi-final stage underway, the key between the UANL Tigers and Atlas, current champion, will be the first to announce the first finalist. The second leg has Nuevo León against the ropes having lost by three goals to nil in the first duel.

The task seems complicated for university students who barely record two goals in the last six games. However, for coach Miguel Herrera, the idea of ​​coming back maintains a basis of confidence in the scoring capacity of his team, because despite the negative streak, it was (along with Pachuca) the squad that scored the most goals during the regular season: 30. And not only that, the former national coach also made reference to the global quota achieved counting last semester.

“We are the team that scored the most goals in a football yearIf not, those are not arguments, so I don’t see others. We are a team that attacked well during two tournaments and had the scoring champion in two tournaments, it is an argument. Then, if we haven’t scored goals in the last few games with the amount we would have liked, we canit is part of the game. We are looking for the team, in fact, to show why we can argue that we can do it, ”he said at a pre-game press conference.

The coach of Tigres, Miguel Herrera. Photo: YouTube/Official Tigers

The result on the field of the Jalisco Stadium was not what Herrera expected. However, he made it clear that he is not worried about the lack of goals and highlighted the performance of his players regardless of the score. In addition, he pointed out that within the locker room there is a full commitment to get the result back.

“All games are difficult at this stage, but we got there. We had five clear goals, it’s not that we had a long-distance shot, one was well covered by the goalkeeper and three that we missed that we didn’t make it to score. If we had not arrived, yes, I would be very busy. Without a doubt, the team is very involved, we let go of a good opportunity to do damage on the rival court and we have to make a match bordering on the perfect”, he accused.

Herrera has just completed a year as coach of the Tigersin a period where he has led the auriazules to two Liga MX semifinals (counting the current one) and achieved a performance in the regular season that gave him fourth position in the Apertura 2021 and second place in the current Clausura 2022. ”Happy. It has been a good year, knowing that I was coming to a successful team and that changing the idea was going to cost me a lot, the boys put a great will to change the form and with that I feel happy”, he said about it.

André Pierre Gignac vs. Sebastián Jurado, in Cruz Azul vs. Tigres in the quarterfinals of Grita México 2022 (Photo: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

The semi-final second leg will be played on Saturday, May 21 on the field of the University Stadium, also known as the Volcano. The time for the ball to roll is scheduled to be o’clock 20:00 hours. The scoreboard has a three-goal lead over the Atlas Foxes after goals from Julio Furch, Luis Reyes and Julián Quiñones.

