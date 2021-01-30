Tigres rescued an insipid draw against Necaxa prior to his trip to the Club World Cup

The cats rescued an insipid draw against the hydrocalids thanks to a curious goal from Carlos Salcedo (Photo: Twitter / @TigresOficial)

One day before your trip to Club World Cup of Qatar, UANL Tigers they received the Necaxa this Thursday. The felines rescued an insipid tie against the hydrocalids thanks to a curious goal by Carlos Salcedo.

The university students arrived confident to the meeting, as they had had a great start to the tournament. Although they fell before the renewed Santos Laguna, defeated champion Leon already red and black from the Atlas.

The Rayos also started the championship with the right foot. Last day they lost undefeated against the Red Devils of Toluca, but they beat Mazatlán and Atlético de San Luis in the early days.

Nevertheless, the locals prevailed on the playing field since the referee whistled the start of the match. With the ball at the foot, they had withdrawn the necaxist lines towards the goal of Luis Malagón.

Martín Barragán beat the Monterrey defense and with an accurate header sent the ball to the back of the goal (Video: TUDN)

Instead, those from Aguascalientes tried to maintain order behind them, taking care that their rivals did not have clear goal plays. Meanwhile, they hoped for a counterattack that could give them the advantage on the scoreboard.

And that action came after the first half hour of the meeting (34 ′). In a corner kick taken by David Cabrera, Martín Barragán beat the defense regiomontana and with an accurate header sent the ball to the back of the goal by Nahuel Guzmán (0-1).

Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti’s pupils did not back down in their approach. Despite the partial defeat, they kept trying to find a loophole in the defensive apparatus than his rivals and stop the great performance of Malagón.

Carlos Salcedo put the ball under the three sticks with a hip shot to get the tie (Photo: TUDN)

His reward came soon thanks to a corner kick at the end of the first half (45 ′). In a double play, Luis Quiñones managed to send a center poisonous that left alone Carlos Salcedo, who put the ball under the three sticks with a hip shot (1-1).

Even though it was the last play before the break, those of the Sultana del Norte returned to the field with a mental jerk. As if they had not gone to the showers, the team continued with their dangerous arrivals, but without getting the tiebreaker goal.

But little by little the university attacks were fading and they stayed in centers with no destination. The ball was stagnant in the navel of the field of play, while the whistler’s ocarina was frequently heard due to minor fouls in disputes in the round.

Those from San Nicolás de los Garza went to the Club World Cup with an insipid draw (Photo: Twitter / @TigresOficial)

The party was hot despite the few opportunities in front of the goal. Desperate for parity, both sides were anxious and committed childish fouls, which is why they received yellow cards without discretion.

In the end, the monarchs of the Concacaf Champions League had several plays to get the three points. However, the lack of clarity in the attack ended with a bad taste in the mouth, as those of San Nicolás de los Garza went to the Club World Cup with an insipid draw.

The next game of the felines will be in Qatar against the South Korean Ulsan hyundai next Thursday, February 4. Instead, the hydrocalids will receive the intermittent Blue Cross at the Victoria Stadium next Friday, February 5.

