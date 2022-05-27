Tigres sanctioned for improper alignment against Atlas: Gignac’s goals were annulled

The Disciplinary Commission sanctioned Tigres for improper alignment in the semifinal against Atlas (Photo: Instagram/@clubtigresoficial)

The Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) shared the resolution of the investigation that it initiated against the club tigers. During the semifinal round between the feline squad against the red and black of AtlasThe team of Miguel Louse Herrera was accused of wrongful alienation for having exceeded the number of foreign elements allowed on the playing field, so the sports authorities initiated due process.

Through an official statement published on May 26, the commission agreed three punishments for the team of Louse Herrera, among those that stand out is that the three goals he scored will not count Andre Pierre Gignac and the one who made Igor Lichnovsky at the second time.

Consequently the score was 0 – 2 in favor of the red and black squadwith this modification, the aggregate score of the semifinal was 5 – 0.

Gignac scored a hat-trick in the semi-final second leg against Atlas, goals that were annulled by the Disciplinary Commission (Photo: Liga MX)

According to the arguments of the Disciplinary Commissionthe first decision made is that the Nuevo León team will lose the matchbecause in the second leg he won with a score of 4 – 2, all the annotations made were without effectwhich would be the second sanction, the annulment of the goals.

This was specified by the commission of the Mexican Federation:

“Club Tigres de la UANL is sanctioned, with the loss of the match played on May 21, 2022corresponding to the second leg of the LIGA MX Clausura 2022 Tournament Semifinals against Club Atlas, having violated the provisions of articles 48 and 49.7 of the MX League Competition Regulations, the result of said match should be 0-2 in favor of Club Atlas”, can be read in the press release.

The third sanction received by the San Nicolás de los Garza team was a economic fine, although the amount to be disbursed by the Tigres board was not revealed. Thus, the FMF will force the club to pay for the infraction that it committed in the game that took place in the Volcano Stadium.

The final score of the second leg was 0 – 2 in favor of Atlas; so the overall was 5 – 0 (Photo: Liga MX)

“Club Tigres de la UANL is sanctioned with an economic fine”

The starting 11 with which Tigres started the game was the following: Nahuel GuzmanJavier Aquino, Hugo Ayala, Igor LichnovskyJesus Angle, Luis Quinones, Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Yeferson Soteldo, Carlos Gonzalez y Andre Pierre Gignac. Until then the College students Nuevo León already had eight foreign soccer players.

For the complementary part, the Louse He decided to remove Hugo Ayala and put Florian Thauvin in his place. It was their only modification on the field, so the team competed the remaining 45 minutes with nine Untrained Players in Mexico.

It should be remembered that within the Liga MX regulations it states the following:

“Within the 11 starting players, there can only be up to 8 NFM Players”

Nahuel Guzmán exploded after the elimination of Tigres and provoked an investigation against him (Photo: Twitter/@golesycifras)

So the local team violated the regulations of the Mexican league because on the field they were: Nahuel GuzmanJavier Aquino, Florian Thauvin, Igor LichnovskyJesus Angle, Luis Quinones, Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Yeferson Soteldo, Carlos Gonzalez y Gignacthat is to say that there were only two Mexican soccer players in the match with the Tigres jersey.

The minutes passed and goals from Gignac and Lichnovsky began to fall, so until then they still had a chance of reaching the final. However, the last minutes were controversial because the WAS framework penal for the rojinegros, a fact that left Tigres eliminated.

Nahuel Guzman starred in a series of acts that caused him a yellow card, after the well-taken penalty by Aldo Rocha. The controversy did not end the goalkeeper was sent off for unsportsmanlike conductwhich returned to Tigres with eight foreign elements.

KEEP READING:

“We would be lying”: president of Juárez denied fighting for the championship with Hernán Cristante

“Being Max Verstappen’s partner is difficult”: Christian Horner on the role of Checo Pérez

Liga MX Final: Pachuca has not lost to Atlas at the Jalisco Stadium for five years