Tigres vs Atlas: when and where to see the match that will define the first finalist of Liga MX

Julio Furch was the architect of the first goal for the red and black team in the first leg semifinal (Photo: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

Mexican soccer fans are 90 minutes away from meeting the first finalist of the Grita México Clausura 2021. In his second season as coach of the tigers, Michael Herrera qualified for the league again and will close the semifinal series at the University Stadium with the slogan of reverse the score from three goals to zero that the rojinegros consolidated in Jalisco. However, Diego Cocca dreams of reaching the final to win the two-time championship.

Tigers and Atlas They have a date with history. Although the natives of San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León finished in a better position in the table, the red and blacks knew how to take advantage of the locality to overwhelm the brand new offensive team that has characterized the northerners in recent tournaments. In that sense they consolidated a comfortable advantage that placed them with one foot in the match for the title.

The usual rhythm of the matches is broken in the league. Although the people of Guadalajara have arguments to be finalists, the fans of the Tigers must assert their status as locals to boost his team and look for a comeback that will classify them to the grand final. Nearly 42 thousand people will be able to follow the actions live and directly from the Volcanowhile the rest of the fans will be able to do it on various digital platforms.

The UANL Tigers must tie or win on aggregate to qualify for the final (Photo: Miguel Sierra/EFE)

Place: University Stadium, San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León.

Date: Saturday May 21, 2022.

Hour: 20:00.

Television: the meeting between the Tigres and Atlas will be broadcast through the open and pay television signal. In the first option is channel 5 through the microphones of TUDNwhile in the private signal the game will be available through the company’s channel.

Internet and application: People who have a subscription to the pay television system will be able to access the meeting on the multiplatform of TUDNthat is, the official website as well as the application for mobile phones of the company in conjunction with those of Blim e Izzy Go.

Radio: Another option to follow the signal of the meeting live and direct is through broadcasting. In that case, the microphones of The Deportes They will provide the chronicle through 730 amplitude modulation (am), as well as 96.9 frequency modulation (fm).

Diego Cocca will seek the bi-championship with the red and black Atlas (Photo: Henry Romero/REUTERS)

The outlook for the Tigers Louse Herrera is not easy. in the first leg Julio Furch, Luis Reyes and Julian Quinones They built a comfortable three-nil lead. In that sense, if red and black want to aspire to the championship must keep the advantage and win at any cost on the global scoreboard.

For their part, the Tigers have a more elaborate task. In the first instance they are obliged to win by three goal difference to ensure the tie on the global scoreboard. In that case, by enjoying a better position in the general table, they ensure the ticket to the final, in such a way that a draw or a victory would suffice.

Knowing that the scenario is more complicated, the Louse Herrera is aware of the duty to consolidate “a perfect match”. However, he is confident in the transformation that his forwards undergo when they find themselves in high-tension situations inside the University Stadium.

KEEP READING:

Tigres is going for the comeback against the champion Atlas: “We have to play a match bordering on perfection”

Johan Vásquez and Genoa were relegated to Serie B in Italy; this was his last game in the First Division

Checo Pérez will start from fifth position in the Spanish Grand Prix; Leclerc achieved pole position