Tigres vs Atlas: where and when to see the champion’s visit to the University Volcano

The rojinegros del Atlas will return to the Volcano to face the Tigres de la UANL (Photo: Liga MX)

The Mexican soccer champion, Atlas, experienced an uneven start to his tournament and is far from the top of the table. After three games played, they have only achieved a victory as well as a defeat and a draw. In that sense, during their visit to San Nicolás de los Garza they will seek to add the three points at stake to improve their position in the general table of the Apertura 2022 of the Liga MX.

Matchday 4 of the semester will bring together two of the candidates to play in the league. On the one hand, red and black will defend their crownbut Miguel Herrera will seek revenge after the episode that occurred during the semifinal match, where despite having overcome an adverse score at home, they suffered a sporting and administrative defeat for having used an improper line-up.

The venue in charge of hosting the actions will be the same one that saw them face each other the last time. Given this, as a local, the Louse will be able to count on the support of the more than 40,000 fans who will gather at the University Volcano to witness the third victory of its players.

In their most recent meeting, the rojinegros were victorious (Photo: Liga MX)

Place: University Stadium, San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León.

Date: Saturday July 23, 2022.

Hour: 21:00.

TV: the last meeting this Saturday will only be broadcast through the private television signal, since the channel passionate will be in charge of the chronicle of the actions.

Internet and Application: Another option to attend the game totally live is through the multiplatform of Izzythat is, the official website of the system, as well as the application for mobile phones Izzi Go.

Radio: the radio listeners who seek to follow the specific development of the meeting will be able to do so through the microphones of Octave Sportsat 1030 amplitude modulated (am).

The stadium owners will arrive after suffering their second loss of the campaign. And it is that in the meeting of day 3 they managed to overcome the Xolos de Tijuana as locals. A week before they were able to overcome the Mazatlán Cañoneros in the Kraken grass and thus they were able to shake off the bitter taste of the defeat they suffered in their debut against La Maquina de la Cruz Azul.

Diego Cocca will look for his second victory of the season (Photo: Henry Romero/REUTERS)

The step of the rojinegros has been different. When making his presentation at the Azteca Stadium, without the presence of his gunner Julia Furch, they could not break the net nor did they allow a goal to be scored. Meanwhile, on the second day they knew the defeat against the Red Devils of Toluca and managed to sing the victory by three goals against two until they faced Diego Aguirre’s team.

For the meeting, Cocca will already be able to count on the presence of Furch, who together with Julian Quinones has managed to consolidate one of the most impressive duos in the league. On the other side, although it was a doubt for the party, Miguel Herrera hopes to have the presence of Andre Pierre Gignacwho in the last tournament found himself on the scoring path again.

In that sense, Nock he could field Camilo Vargas in goal, as well as Martín Nervo, Emmanuel Aguilera, Anderson Santamaría and Luis Reyes in defense. The midfield would be occupied by José Abella, Edgar Zaldívar, Aldo Rocha and Ozziel Herrera. Finally, Furch and Quiñones will lead the attack.

For his part, the Louse will have Nahuel Guzmán in the bow. Igor Lichnoksky, Diego Reyes, Jesús Angulo and Javier Aquino will do the defensive work. Raymundo Fulgencio, Juan Pablo Vigón and Guido Pizarro will put order in the midfield and Sebastián Córdova, Nicolás López, as well as Gignac will be in charge of attacking the rival goal.

KEEP READING:

After the storm comes calm: Dani Alves and the hope of a new beginning for Pumas

Formula 1 highlighted Max Verstappen’s claim to Checo Pérez for getting in front

Pachuca prepares to receive its star; Jennifer Hermoso will arrive in Mexico to report with the Gophers