Tigres vs Chivas: where and when to see the match of day 16 in Liga MX

Chivas and Pumas will face off on the field of the San Nicolás de los Garza University Stadium (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Only two games remain for the Liga MX teams to consolidate their aspirations to play the Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 league. Although the two teams have favorable positions that, at least, would ensure their playoffs, Chivas have the need to score points so as not to descend from step 11, while the Tigers from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) will seek the same for do not leave the direct classification zone.

In a match corresponding to matchday 16, the Tigres de Miguel Herrera will welcome Marcelo Michel Leaño’s pupils into their home, who in recent meetings has been able to rescue vital points that keep him in the fight. Despite this, they are the locals who look like favorites to keep the three points Well, in addition to their vast squad, they will have the support of the people in their stadium.

The state of Nuevo León is in favorable sanitary conditions for the opening of open-air enclosures. In that sense. the University Stadium, also known as The Volcano has the authorization to receive fans at 70% of its capacity, that is, almost 30 thousand people that they will be able to occupy the seats in case of selling the ticket in its entirety. For the rest of the fans, the actions will be transmitted through several platforms.

The title that the Rayados obtained in Concachampions has put extra pressure on Miguel Herrera’s shoulders (Photo: Jennifer Buchanan / REUTERS)

Place: University Stadium, San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León.

Date: Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Hour: 21:10.

TV: The meeting on day 15 will be televised through the open signal on channel 5 for the entire Republic, as well as on channel 8 in the voice of the Monterrey narrators of TUDN. Meanwhile, the pay signal will be available through the channel of TUDN, as well as that of Afizzis.

App: both the official app of TUDN, like the Blim TV e Izzy Go they will carry the live broadcast of the meeting. However, to be able to access the coverage, a subscription to the pay television service or each of the platforms is necessary.

Internet: The website of TUDN, as well as that of Blim TV they will have the shares live and in full color, although a subscription is also required.

Radio: For those who cannot tune into the meeting on the previous platforms, the microphones of The Deportes they will have the live broadcast. In this way, at 9:00 p.m., coverage will start through the 730 Amplitude Modulated (AM) and 96.9 Frequency Modulated (FM).

The Chivas have rescued five points in the same number of games (Photo: Twitter / @ Chivas)

About the next match, Miguel Herrera assured at a press conference that the performance of Michel Leaño at the head of the bench has not met the expectations of the fans and the board, so He doubted that his figure is adequate to lead a team as important as the Chivas of the Guadalajara Sports Club.

“Now he is doing well, but I don’t know if they are going to quit or not. I don’t know if it’s the technical stamp for a team as important as Chivas. He has a great relationship with Amaury and that’s why he’s therebut I don’t know, he will have to earn it. If he gets into the Liguilla, he could be among the candidates, “he said.

The Tigers They are in fourth place, although they have a game ahead of León, their closest pursuer. Like fifth place, have 22 units, so beating Chivas could be a crucial achievement for qualifying for the league. In the meantime, Chivas are on the edge of the repechage and the close score that prevails in the area forces them to take the three points from San Nicolás de los Garza.

