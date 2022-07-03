Tigres vs Cruz Azul: Sebastián Jurado’s mistake that cost the Machine a goal

With the debut of The Blue Cross Machine, Sebastian Jurado received the opportunity to be titularabout Jesús Corona, in the match against the tigers of the UANL at the University Stadium. Although most of the match was safe under the goal, when his team took the lead over Miguel Herrera’s team made a mistake that almost sacrificed the first three units at the tournament.

In the minute 74, when the team led by Diego Aguirre had two goals for and one against, the feline offensive desperately tried to open a space in the rival defense to find the goal. The position of the defenders was favorable to prevent the goal of the locals, so the youth squad of the Águilas del América, Sebastián Córdova, opted for the medium distance shot.

Despite the presence of nine defenders in the vicinity of Sebastián Jurado’s area, a combination of three passes between Rafael Carioca and Florian Thauvin They enabled a space in the crescent that was used by Córdova. The Mexican fired a shot with the inside of his foot which, in principle, crashed with the gloves of the Cruz Azul goalkeeper.

It seemed that the play had culminated thanks to the timely movement of the keeper. Nevertheless, the ball continued its trajectory towards one of the sides of the goal. Jurado’s save only changed the direction of the ball, but didn’t stop him from crossing the goal line very close to the right side post of the goal.

The expression of the goalkeeper of the Tiburones Rojos del Veracruz was enough to understand the feeling of frustration in the rest of his team and the Cruz Azul fans who gathered at the San Nicolás de los Garza venue. Jurado’s peculiar movement did not go unnoticed and social networks were filled with comments and criticism.

Javier Alarcon was one of the protesters and on his Twitter account he warned that “You can no longer afford those technical and mental blunders”. Emanuel Tito Villa also spoke, although he overlooked the error when writing “Nothing happens, don’t lose heart.” Finally David Faitelson He said that “the penalty is charged by Santi, but Sebastian Jurado implores it”alluding to the goal that gave the victory to the Machine.

Sebastián Jurado started in Cruz Azul’s first game against Tigres (Photo: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

And it is that at that time it seemed that those led by the Louse Herrera could be headed for one of the classic comebacks, but Javier Aquino made a mistake that ended his aspirations. In the last minutes of the match, Cruz Azul tried to enter the rival area of ​​the Tigres through the fast driving of Uriel Antuna.

The Wizard He was about to fulfill his mission, but Javier Aquino stood between him and the ball. The impact sent the Cruz Azul player to the grass and the whistler did not hesitate to mark the maximum penalty in favor of visitors. The decision did not change despite the claims of the Tigres players and Santiago Giménez was in charge of scoring the goal with which the residents of the capital took the first three units of the tournament.

The goals scored by Rafael Baca, Angel Romero and Santi Giménez They were enough for Cruz Azul to position itself among the first three teams in the competition. With the confidence of victory, on the second day they will receive the visit of the Tuzos from Pachuca in one of the most anticipated meetings of the week.

